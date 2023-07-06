Amniotic Products Market worth $1,289 million | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO , July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The amniotic products industry is poised for significant growth and innovation in the near future. With advancements in medical research and technology, the utilization of amniotic membrane and fluid-based products has expanded beyond traditional applications. These products, derived from the placenta and amniotic fluid, are increasingly recognized for their regenerative and therapeutic properties in wound healing, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and dermatology. In the coming years, we can expect the development of more targeted and specialized amniotic products, tailored to specific medical conditions and patient needs. Moreover, the industry is likely to witness advancements in the manufacturing process, resulting in higher quality and more cost-effective products. As the demand for regenerative medicine continues to grow, the amniotic products industry is poised to play a vital role in revolutionizing healthcare practices and improving patient outcomes.

Amniotic Products Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $900 million in 2023 and is poised to reach $1,289 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of this market is majorly driven by rising awareness programs for wound care treatment and management and venture capital investments and government funding. However, competition from alternative therapies may challenge the growth of this market.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=191575976

Browse in-depth TOC on "Amniotic Products Market"

107 - Tables

32 - Figures

179 - Pages

Amniotic Products Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $900 million Estimated Value by 2028 $1,289 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, and RoE), APAC (China, Japan, and the RoAPAC), Latin America, Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Emerging economies Key Market Drivers Growth in the target patient population

UK in European amniotic products market to witness the highest shares during the forecast period.

The Europe amniotic products market is segmented into Germany, France, the UK, and the Rest of Europe. UK is projected to occupy the highest share during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of this market are the high prevalence of diabetes and venous ulcers in the UK, increasing R&D activities, strategic developments by key players, and the growing geriatric population.

Hospitals, & Ambulatory Surgical Centers in End user' amniotic products market to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the amniotic products market is segmented into Hospitals, & Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Other End Users. The Hospitals, & Ambulatory Surgical Centers registered the highest CAGR, increasing hospital admissions due to chronic wounds (such as pressure and diabetic foot & venous leg ulcers) and the rising incidence of hospital-acquired pressure ulcers are key drivers for the growth of this end-user segment.

China dominates the Asia Pacific amniotic products market.

The APAC amniotic products market is segmented into Japan, China, and Rest of Apac. In 2022, China accounted for the largest share of the Asian amniotic products market. The large share of China can be attributed to the economic growth in the country, rising incidence of diabetes, significantly high cases of road accidents, increasing disposable income of the middle-class population, growth in the geriatric population, and favourable government support.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=191575976

Amniotic Products Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

1. Growth in the target patient population

Opportunities:

1. Emerging economies

Challenges:

1. High cost of amniotic membrane products

Key Market Players:

The significant players in the amniotic products market are mimedx (US), Smith+Nephew (UK), Organogenesis Inc. (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), Stryker (US), APPLIED BIOLOGICS. (US), Celularity Inc. (US), Corza Ophthalmology (US), Lucina BioSciences (US), and Next Biosciences. (South Africa).

Recent Developments:

· In 2021, The company VIVEX Biologics (US) launched Cygnus Matrix Disks with the latest configuration of the Cygnus family of amniotic tissue allografts.

· In 2021, MiMedx (US) received approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare for the commercialization of EPIFIX in Japan.

· In 2021, The company Celularity Inc. (US) entered into an exclusive distribution agreement for the commercial distribution rights for orthopedic surgery and sports medicine products with Arthrex, Inc. (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=191575976

Amniotic Products Market Advantages:

Regenerative Potential: Amniotic products contain a rich source of growth factors, cytokines, and extracellular matrix components that promote tissue regeneration and healing. They have the potential to enhance the body's natural healing processes and stimulate the growth of new cells, making them valuable in treating chronic wounds, burns, and other tissue injuries.

Reduced Risk of Rejection: Amniotic products are derived from the placenta and amniotic fluid, which are immunologically privileged sources. This means that they have a lower risk of triggering an immune response or rejection by the recipient's body compared to other tissue grafts or transplants. This advantage makes amniotic products a viable option for patients who may be at higher risk for complications or rejection.

Versatile Applications: The versatility of amniotic products is a significant advantage in the medical field. They can be used in various specialties such as ophthalmology, dermatology, orthopedics, and wound care. Whether applied as grafts, injectables, or membranes, these products offer a range of options for healthcare professionals to address different medical conditions effectively.

Minimally Invasive: Many amniotic products are available in minimally invasive forms, such as injectables or topical applications. This allows for easier administration and reduces the need for complex surgical procedures. Minimally invasive approaches not only minimize patient discomfort but also contribute to faster recovery times and reduced healthcare costs.

Abundant Supply: The amniotic products market benefits from a readily available supply of placental tissue and amniotic fluid. As a byproduct of cesarean section deliveries, the procurement process is ethical and does not involve additional risks or discomfort for donors. This abundant supply ensures a steady availability of amniotic products for clinical use.

Overall, the advantages of the amniotic products market, including regenerative potential, reduced risk of rejection, versatility in applications, minimally invasive options, and an abundant supply, make them an increasingly attractive option for healthcare providers and patients seeking innovative and effective treatments.

High-Throughput Screening Market - Report Highlights:

Geographic and Country-level Analysis for 2021-2028: The new edition of the report provides the market size and forecast for each region and their countries. In this edition of the report, the amniotic products market for North America (US, Canada ), Europe ( Germany , France , UK, and RoE), APAC ( China , Japan , and the RoAPAC), Latin America , Middle East & Africa , along with region wise recession impact.

(US, ), ( , , UK, and RoE), APAC ( , , and the RoAPAC), , & , along with region wise recession impact. Changes in the scope of the market: The report's current edition covers the pricing analysis, patent analysis, value chain analysis, supply chain analysis, ecosystem analysis, Porter's analysis, regulatory landscape, trade analysis, technology analysis, Impact of recession, in the market have been updated.

Newer and improved representation of financial information: The new edition of the report provides updated financial information till 2022 for each listed company in graphical representation in a single diagram (instead of multiple tables), for individual companies. This would help to analyze easily, the present status of profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue generating region/country, business segment focus in terms of highest revenue generating segment and investment on research and development activities.

Recent Market Developments: Recent developments are helpful to know the market trend and growth strategies adopted by players in the market. The report provides the updated developments in terms of product launches, agreements, expansions etc.

Latest Product portfolio: Tracking Product portfolio updates helps to analyze the new amniotic products in the market. The new edition of the report provides an updated product portfolio of the companies profiled in the report.

Competitive leadership mapping: The key stakeholders and buying criteria, Vendor Dive Matrix has been added to this version of the report, covering a comprehensive study of the key vendors offering amniotic products. The vendors are divided into four categories: Stars, Emerging Leaders, Pervasive Players, and Participants, based on their performance in various criteria. The top vendors operating in the amniotic products market have been evaluated in this report. Start-ups/SMEs operating in this market have also been analyzed and placed into four categories, namely, Starting Blocks, Progressive Companies, Responsive Companies, and Dynamic Companies, based on their performance in each criterion.

Related Reports:

Wound Care Biologics Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Advanced Wound Care Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Wound Care Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Regenerative Medicine Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Wound Debridement Market - Global Forecasts to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/amniotic-products-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/amniotic-products.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets