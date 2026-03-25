AMOA Releases New Landing Zone Safety Video to Promote Safer Air Medical Operations

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Medical Operators Association (AMOA) today announced the release of a new Landing Zone Safety Video to enhance safety awareness and operational preparedness among communities and emergency response partners supporting air medical missions.

The video provides practical guidance on establishing and managing safe helicopter landing zones during emergency medical operations. Developed for first responders, public safety agencies and community partners, the training resource highlights key safety considerations including site selection, hazard identification, scene coordination and communication with flight crews.

"Safe air medical operations are a shared responsibility," said Sally Veith, AMOA Executive Director. "A safe landing zone is the foundation of every successful response, and this video provides practical guidance to help first responders and community partners identify hazards, communicate effectively and support flight crews when every second matters."

Air medical helicopters frequently respond to scenes where rapid patient transport is critical. Establishing a secure landing zone allows flight crews to deliver lifesaving care while minimizing risks to responders, patients, and bystanders.

The AMOA Landing Zone Safety Video demonstrates:

Proper landing zone size and surface considerations

Identification and mitigation of hazards such as wires, debris, and obstacles

Safe positioning of vehicles, personnel, and lighting

Effective communication between ground crews and pilots

The video is part of AMOA's ongoing commitment to improving safety and strengthening collaboration between air medical providers and emergency response agencies nationwide.

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SwH1YVwhgyc

About AMOA

The Air Medical Operators Association (AMOA) is the national trade association representing certificated air carriers that provide the majority of air medical services in the United States. AMOA works with operators, regulators and public safety partners to advance safety, promote industry best practices, and support high-quality, patient-focused air medical transport.

Media Contact:

Sally Veith

[email protected]

SOURCE Air Medical Operators Association