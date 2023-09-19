Amogy Expands Operations to Houston; New $40 Million Manufacturing Facility to Open Early 2024

HOUSTON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amogy Inc. ("Amogy"), a pioneer of emission-free, energy-dense ammonia power solutions, today announced its expansion to Houston, with renovation underway on a 53,000-square-foot manufacturing facility within its four acres of leased space. This expansion signifies a pivotal step in Amogy's journey toward commercialization and its commitment to accelerating the global energy transition.

A rendering of Amogy's new manufacturing facility in Houston
A rendering of Amogy's new manufacturing facility in Houston

Set to be operational in early 2024, the manufacturing facility, an investment of over $40 million, will be used for the assembly manufacturing of Amogy's innovative clean energy solution. This product, known as a "powerpack," enables carbon-free mobility for the hard-to-abate sectors such as shipping, transportation, and stationary power generation. The facility, which was formerly used to produce oil and gas equipment, is located at 12221 N. Houston Rosslyn Road.

"We chose Houston as the 'energy capital of the world' because we wanted to be near customers, suppliers, and the right talent as we ramp up operations. We are eager to begin manufacturing so we can deliver to customers globally," said Seonghoon Woo, CEO and co-founder of Amogy.

"The Amogy Houston site will be a state-of-the-art facility able to manufacture our clean energy solution at scale," said Daniel MacCrindle, Chief Operations Officer at Amogy. "We are working quickly to hire and equip the facility so we can begin production."

Amogy expects to employ approximately 200 team members at its Houston facility by the end of 2024 and hiring is already underway. Open positions include chemical, mechanical, electrical and system engineers with both basic and advanced (MS/PhD) degrees; manufacturing professionals; mechanical technicians; welders; EHS professionals; operations professionals; and sales professionals. Interested candidates can explore these openings by visiting www.amogy.co/careers/.

To learn more about Amogy and its clean energy technology, please visit www.amogy.co

About Amogy

Founded in 2020 by four MIT PhD alumni, Amogy aims to enable the decarbonization of the hard-to-abate sectors, such as shipping, power generation, and heavy-duty transportation, with its ammonia-based, emission-free, high energy-density power solutions. To date, Amogy's ammonia-to-power technology has been demonstrated with success in a drone, tractor, and semi-truck, and the Amogy team is currently retrofitting a tugboat to be the world's-first ammonia-powered vessel. The company's investors include Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, AP Ventures, SK Innovation, Aramco Ventures and Mitsubishi Corporation. More info at: www.amogy.co

