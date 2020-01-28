Amol Soin, MD, One Of The Nation's Leading Pain Experts, Named As JanOne's Chief Medical Officer

Considered one of the nation's top pain experts, Dr. Soin brings significant expertise for treating neuropathic and chronic pain and extensive research experience for non-opioid, nonaddictive pain solutions to the JanOne management team. In his role as chief medical officer, Dr. Soin will guide JanOne's drug development activities, manage clinical research, set patient safety standards, and ensure regulatory compliance. In addition, Dr. Soin will play an integral role in establishing partnerships and drug candidate selection as the company expands its pipeline.

"I have worked with Dr. Soin for over 10 years," commented Dr. Tony Giordano, JanOne's chief scientific officer. "He played an instrumental role in our research for TV1001SR, our lead candidate for peripheral artery disease (PAD), and his wealth of knowledge and expertise in various areas of pain and pain management are unmatched. I am excited to once again work alongside him to advance our clinical research and to explore new options for treating pain and diseases, such as PAD, that can cause severe pain."

Dr. Soin received his undergraduate degree from University of Akron, his MBA from University of Tennessee, his MD from Northeastern Ohio Universities College of Medicine, his master's in science from Brown University and also has studied at Dartmouth College. He is board certified in anesthesiology and pain medicine and a fellow of interventional pain management at the World Institute of Pain, and he served as a pain management fellow at the Cleveland Clinic, the oldest and largest academic pain management department in the United States. The founder and chairman of the Ohio Pain Clinic, Dr. Soin has also held several prestigious positions including President of the Ohio Society of Interventional Pain Physicians, president of the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians Foundation, president of the Society of Interventional Pain Management Surgery Centers and president – elect of TriState Pain Society. He was appointed by Governor Kasich to the Ohio Medical Board in 2012 to two 5 year terms and has served as the Ohio Medical Board's president where he was instrumental in passing statewide rules and guidelines to help the opioid crisis.

"I could not be more pleased to join the JanOne team. The focus on diseases that cause severe pain with the underlying potential to impact opioid abuse at the prescription pad is directly aligned with my work over the past 18 years," commented Dr. Soin. "The team at JanOne has demonstrated their commitment to help millions of patients who suffer from pain causing diseases such as PAD and to make an impact on society by reducing the need for opioid prescriptions. It is an honor to be a part of the leadership team."

Dr. Soin is a nationally recognized speaker and author of the book "Curing America." He has also authored a range of research papers, publications, and abstracts and served as a primary investigator for various clinical research initiatives. Presently, Dr. Soin serves as the State of Ohio's Medicare carrier advisory committee's Pain Management Representative and serves on the prescription drug abuse committee and legislative task force for the Ohio State Medical Association. Ohio currently has second highest rate of prescription opioid overdose deaths1.

Tony Isaac, CEO of JanOne, said, "Dr. Soin has an impeccable reputation as a medical expert and researcher in pain and pain management. Combined with his dedication to reduce opioid abuse at the prescription pad, we are confident he will make a significant contribution to the success of JanOne."

In addition to serving as chief medical officer at JanOne, Dr. Soin will continue as an active practicing physician who specializes in pain associated with peripheral artery disease, diabetic neuropathy, and poor wound healing. Dr. Soin will operate from his current office in Centerville, Ohio.

About JanOne

JanOne is a unique NASDAQ-listed company that is focused on bringing medications to market to treat disease that cause severe pain in an effort to reduce the need for prescriptions opioids often used to treat disease associated pain. The company is also exploring solutions for non-addictive pain medications. The lead candidate is for treating peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans, with plans currently underway for phase 2b trials. JanOne is currently dedicated to funding resources toward innovation, technology, and education for PAD and neuropathic pain. The company continues to operate its legacy businesses as subsidiaries, Appliance Recycling Centers of America and GeoTraq under their current brand names. Appliance Recycling Centers of America provides turnkey recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs. JanOne's subsidiary GeoTraq engages in the development, design and sale of Mobile IoT modules. Please visit www.janone.com for additional information.

