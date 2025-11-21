Amoon Spirits Launches the World's First Smart Vodka, Blending Ultra-Premium Craftsmanship With Intelligent Technology

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amoon Spirits announces the launch of Amoon Vodka, the world's first smart vodka: an ultra-premium spirit housed inside an intelligent, interactive bottle system that transforms every pour into an immersive experience. Handcrafted in New York's Catskills Mountains, Amoon introduces a new category of connected luxury, merging artisanal vodka with app-driven customization and striking visual effects.

Amoon Vodka VCU

A Bottle Brought to Life

Amoon's patented Vortex Control Unit (VCU) powers an internal stir bar to create the brand's signature vortex. When connected, the bottle illuminates with a range of LED sequences. Through Amoon's AI-enhanced app, users can personalize lighting colors, pulse patterns, vortex speeds, and curated shows that elevate any mood or moment, whether enjoying vodka neat or mixing cocktails.

Friendship with A Vision

Amoon Spirits was founded by Indianapolis-based entrepreneurs, longtime friends, and visionary business leaders Mark McLaurine II and Christopher Tooley, who spent six years developing the technology and packaging.

"Amoon was built to redefine the cocktail experience," said McLaurine, "We wanted to create an entirely new ultra-premium segment."

Tooley shared, "Our goal is for every first-time consumer to feel a sense of wonder the moment they encounter Amoon. That spark of imagination and discovery is what drives us."

Awaken the Spirit

Amoon Vodka is a tribute to the indomitable spirit that lies within us all. It is distilled and handcrafted with meticulous care, capturing the essence of the perfect spirit; offering a taste of the extraordinary and a connection to the legacy it embodies.

"By 'awaken the spirit,' we're referring to more than the product," McLaurine explained. "It's about hope, friendship, connection—the energy that comes alive when you're with people you enjoy. That's what we set out to create with Amoon."

A New Era of Connected Spirits

Amoon redefines the social pour, transforming it into a captivating, interactive moment. Rolling out on-premise, this category-defining spirit goes beyond bottle service, offering a dynamic, interactive journey that grows smarter and more expressive with every sip, swirl, and tap of the app.

Future Development

Amoon Spirits continues to innovate to meet consumer demands. Upcoming features include gamified experiences, over-the-air (OTA) updates, and an expanded line of VCU-compatible spirits such as flavored vodkas, gins, tequilas, bourbons, and new beverage concepts.

The Lineup

Amoon Vodka with Vortex Control Unit

The complete Amoon experience. Attaching the bottle to the VCU base activates lighting effects, AI-driven shows, and app-enabled features. Empty bottles are easily replaced by lifting off the base and inserting a new compatible bottle. SRP: $249.99

Amoon Vodka with Stir Bar

This interchangeable VCU-enabled replacement smart bottle includes its own stir bar mixer and pairs seamlessly with an existing VCU, enabling all vortex and lighting capabilities. SRP: $49.99

Amoon Classic Vodka

The ultra-premium vodka is also offered in a timeless format. Smooth, pure, and elevated, Amoon Classic delivers the high-caliber spirit without connected features. SRP: $39.99

Amoon's pricing reflects its sophisticated technology: a patented hardware system, app-based customization, personalized effects, and a clear upgrade path that ensures each bottle becomes more capable over time. The brand's ambition to break norms and create an entirely new category of "connected spirits" underscores the value of the system.

Amoon Vodka products are available now at AmoonSpirits.com and ReserveBar.com. All core app functions are accessible without a subscription. The first 2,500 buyers of the full VCU system through AmoonSpirits.com will receive a complimentary one-year Premium Tier subscription ($79 value).

