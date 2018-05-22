Amora Survey Finds Fathers Drink at Least 1 Cup of Coffee a Day

Every year on Father's Day, consumers are provided with the opportunity to express their admiration for their dad by presenting him with a heartfelt gift. With many dads regularly drinking coffee or tea, Amora provides a variety of options allowing consumers to customize a gift that perfectly fits the special man in their lives.

"Finding a Father's Day gift can often be a daunting task," says Marina DiDomenico, Co-Founder of Amora. "Amora simplifies this process by offering fresh, high-quality coffee and tea delivered straight to your dad's door. With a majority of Americans drinking coffee every day, our premium product is a wonderful way to show your affection and appreciation on Father's Day."

Key Findings from the survey include:

50% of respondents say their father drinks coffee

72% of the respondents say their father drinks at least 1 cup of coffee a day

44% say their dad jump starts his day with a fresh cup of coffee or tea

46% of dads enjoy their coffee at home

40% of dads would appreciate a new coffee mug as a gift on Father's Day

The survey also found that 40% of respondents typically celebrate Father's Day by spending quality time at home.

The nationwide survey was conducted online from May 8th to 9th, 2018 and revealed the majority of dad's coffee and tea consumption habits. Amora's survey was completed by more than 200 women and men nationwide between the ages of 18-60.

About Amora

Amora is a subscription-based coffee company delivering premium coffee directly to consumers across the U.S. Amora was created in 2011 to answer a distinct need – to deliver the freshest coffee money can buy, and consumers can drink. Other coffee companies' product could be months and months old before it reaches the consumer, so Amora developed a direct-to-home delivery system model where customers would enjoy coffee just days after roasting, cooling, grinding and packing, to ensure every bag is optimally fresh and delicious.

Media Contact:

North 6th Agency, Inc. (For Amora)

212-334-9753, ext. 143, amora@n6a.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amora-survey-finds-fathers-drink-at-least-1-cup-of-coffee-a-day-300651977.html

SOURCE Amora

Related Links

http://www.amoracoffee.com

