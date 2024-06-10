Amorepacific Appoints Giovanni Valentini as CEO for the North America Region

Giovanni Valentini , an industry veteran with experience at L'Oréal and Unilever, has been appointed as the CEO of Amorepacific's North America RHQ, effective June 1, 2024 .

, an industry veteran with experience at L'Oréal and Unilever, has been appointed as the CEO of Amorepacific's North America RHQ, effective . In this role, Valentini is tasked with spearheading the group's strategic vision, including strengthening the region's organizational structure, optimizing operations, and championing the business objectives of Laneige, Innisfree, and Sulwhasoo, as well as new-to-market brands.

as well as new-to-market brands. He will also assume global brand holder responsibility for US-based brand Tata Harper Skincare, which was acquired by Amorepacific in 2022.

SEOUL, South Korea, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorepacific is set to intensify its efforts to further accelerate growth in the North American market by appointing a new head for its operations.

Profile Image of Giovanni Valentini

Amorepacific has appointed Giovanni Valentini as the new CEO of its North America Regional Headquarters, effective June 1st. Valentini, formerly General Manager of Lancôme USA within L'Oréal's Luxe Division, is a seasoned beauty veteran who also brings extensive expertise from prior leadership roles with Armani Beauty, Kiehl's, and Unilever brands across different geographies. His proven track record of driving business success in European and American markets underscores his exceptional business acumen.

In recent years, Amorepacific's North American business has witnessed substantial growth. In 2023, the company's North American sales surged by 58% compared to the previous year, significantly outperforming industry averages. Consequently, the North American share of Amorepacific's international business expanded from 5.5% in 2021 to 20.5% in 2023. Leading skincare brands such as Laneige, Innisfree, and Sulwhasoo have been pivotal in this growth.

With Giovanni Valentini at the helm, Amorepacific aims to elevate its North American business further. The focus will be on expanding the customer base for its core brands – Laneige, Innisfree, Sulwhasoo, and Tata Harper – while continuing to diversify brand offerings in the US and Canada.

Meanwhile, Amorepacific has assigned Robin Na, the former head of North America, to lead the business in Japan. Recently, Amorepacific has been broadening its customer base in the region. With Na's extensive experience and proven capabilities in leading international business operations, Amorepacific aims to amplify its successes in the Japanese beauty market.

About Amorepacific

As Korea's leading beauty company, Amorepacific is devoted to meeting the various lifestyles and needs of global consumers around the world: Asia, North America, Europe, Oceania and the Middle East. Amorepacific's research hubs located around the world are dedicated to sustainable R&D that combines the best of natural Asian ingredients and advanced bio-technology. With its world-class products, Amorepacific is acclaimed for the innovative ways in which it is transforming global beauty trends.

More Information

https://www.apgroup.com/int/en/news/news.html

SOURCE Amorepacific