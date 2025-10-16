Amorepacific Brings Seoul to NYC with First-Ever Multi-Brand Skincare Pop-Up in Partnership with Sephora

LANEIGE, Innisfree, Aestura, and Hanyul Team Up with Sephora for Immersive "Seoul in the City" Experience

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorepacific is showcasing the best of K-beauty with Seoul in the City, their first-ever multi-brand pop-up in partnership with Sephora.

LANEIGE "Lip Parlour"

From October 24th to 25th at 45 West 25th Street, consumers are invited to step into an immersive K-beauty marketplace reimagined for New York City — a vibrant, two-day shoppable experience celebrating the next generation of Korean skincare. The mega pop-up spotlights four leading Amorepacific skincare icons: LANEIGE, Innisfree, AESTURA, and Hanyul, bringing together cult-favorite products, exclusive drops, endless photo opportunities, and sensorial experiences under one roof - no passport required.

"Seoul in the City is a celebration of Amorepacific's global impact in the K-Beauty space," says Giovanni Valentini, CEO of Amorepacific North America. "We're bringing the spirit of Seoul to the streets of New York — a cultural crossover that invites consumers to experience the innovation of K-beauty like never before. Partnering with Sephora allows us to amplify Korean skincare on one of the world's biggest stages. Together, we're not only showcasing our beloved K-beauty brands, but creating space for cultural storytelling, education, and brand discovery."

Guests will be immersed in a dynamic skincare experience featuring interactive activations inspired by Seoul's cultural hotspots — from trendy cafés and innovative derma clinics to the serene Han River. The journey concludes with a dedicated Sephora checkout area, allowing guests to seamlessly shop their favorite products while earning Beauty Insider loyalty points. This shoppable experience is a beta test.

"At Sephora, we're committed to meeting our clients' evolving needs and interests - and to finding meaningful ways to educate and connect through in-person experiences. By partnering with Amorepacific to bring 'Seoul in the City' to life, we're giving shoppers the unique opportunity to learn about Korean skincare philosophy, discover key trends, and shop best-in-class products on-site, all of which are available exclusively at Sephora. We look forward to introducing this first-of-its-kind immersive experience and celebrating our growing assortment of Korean skincare offerings." - Mili Dutt Reddy, Senior Vice President, Category & Brand Marketing at Sephora US

Upon arrival, visitors will receive a product wishlist form to guide their journey through a series of branded activations. Each station offers a unique opportunity to discover exclusive launches and personalized experiences only available at the pop-up - including a full charm bar where guests can customize their very own lip keychain as their gift with purchase.

As they explore the space, guests can also collect stamps at each booth to redeem complimentary gifts at the exit, including a curated goodie bag featuring skincare samples, pop-up merch, iconic Korean snacks courtesy of Nongshim, and more. For those who are unable to attend, Amorepacific will also be offering exclusive in-store experiences at select Sephora stores in NYC.

To elevate the experience, Amorepacific has partnered with the Korean Tourism Organization to offer guests a chance to win a free trip to Korea through an offsite raffle, bringing the spirit of K-Beauty full circle.

