Amorepacific Incorporates COSRX as a Subsidiary through Additional Stake Acquisition

News provided by

Amorepacific

30 Oct, 2023, 20:00 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorepacific has secured a new growth engine in the global market by acquiring additional shares of COSRX. With this further stake acquisition, COSRX will be integrated as a subsidiary of Amorepacific.

Continue Reading
Amorepacific incorporates COSRX as a subsidiary through additional stake acquisition.
Amorepacific incorporates COSRX as a subsidiary through additional stake acquisition.

Today, Amorepacific announced through the disclosure that it will acquire 288,000 remaining shares held by COSRX's largest shareholder and related parties for 755.1 billion won. In September 2021, Amorepacific had previously acquired 38.4% of COSRX shares. At that time, they were granted a call option to purchase the remaining shares, which they have now decided to exercise. With this, Amorepacific is expected to own 93.2% of COSRX shares.

Founded in 2013, COSRX is a hypoallergenic skincare brand designed for sensitive skin. Centered around the 'Advanced Snail' line and 'The RX' line, it has experienced rapid growth, establishing itself as a rising global skincare titan. The company has shown an average annual sales growth rate of over 60% in the past three years, reporting 204.4 billion won in 2022. This year, in the first half alone, it has achieved 190.2 billion won in sales and 71.7 billion won in operating profit, continuing its sharp growth trend.

Moreover, it has expanded to around 140 countries, including North America, Southeast Asia, Europe, and Japan, with overseas sales accounting for over 90% of its total. Since it entered Amazon in 2018, essential products such as the 'Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence' have topped the Beauty & Personal Care category, particularly distinguishing itself in the North American market. Additionally, COSRX has been recognized as a brand with exceptional digital communication capabilities, evidenced by its TikTok challenge launched in 2022, which saw over 2.1 billion cumulative hashtag views.

After the equity investment in 2021, both companies co-developed and launched products such as 'The Vitamin C 23 Serum' and 'The Retinol 0.1 Cream' from COSRX's next-generation core line, The RX, achieving success overseas. In this vein, Amorepacific plans to accelerate its global expansion through multifaceted collaboration with COSRX, which boasts strong global competitiveness.

Seunghwan Kim, CEO of Amorepacific Corporation, stated, "We are thrilled that COSRX, which has shown rapid growth through differentiated products and marketing based on an exceptional understanding of digital channels, has become a part of our group." He further revealed, "Moving forward, we aim to amplify COSRX's unique strengths while also integrating Amorepacific's vision and business management expertise to develop it into a captivating brand that global customers will love."

SOURCE Amorepacific

Also from this source

Amorepacific Incorporates COSRX as a Subsidiary through Additional Stake Acquisition

Amorepacific Incorporates COSRX as a Subsidiary through Additional Stake Acquisition

Amorepacific has secured a new growth engine in the global market by acquiring additional shares of COSRX. With this further stake acquisition, COSRX ...
Amorepacific Wins RE100 Leadership Award

Amorepacific Wins RE100 Leadership Award

Amorepacific, Korea's leading beauty company, was announced the winner of the 'Market Trailblazer' accolade at the RE100 Leadership Awards held on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.