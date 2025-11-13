Amorepacific Named CES Innovation Award Honoree for Advanced Electronic Skin Platform

- Co-developed by Amorepacific and MIT, Skinsight™ receives recognition as the company's seventh consecutive win at CES

- Applied in substantiating the efficacy of a Sulwhasoo product, with functionality in skin-aging analytics backed by published research

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorepacific has been named CES 2026 Innovation Award Honoree in the Beauty Tech category for its Skinsight™ technology, marking the company's seventh consecutive year of recognition at the CES Innovation Awards.

Skinsight™ is a next-generation "electronic skin" platform jointly developed by Amorepacific and researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The platform analyzes causes of skin aging in real time and proposes personalized skincare solutions tailored to individuals' needs.

Overview of Amorepacific's Advanced Electronic Skin Platform, Skinsight™ Structure of Sensor Patch for Amorepacific's Advanced Electronic Skin Platform, Skinsight™ Mobile App for Amorepacific's Advanced Electronic Skin Platform, Skinsight™

Skinsight™ consists of an ultra-thin wearable sensor patch, a compact Bluetooth transmission module, and an AI-powered mobile application. The patch, equipped with a high-sensitivity strain sensor, adheres to the skin and simultaneously detects micrometer-level changes in key aging-related factors—skin tightness, UV/blue light exposure, temperature, and moisture. The data is transmitted in real time via the Bluetooth module, and the AI-powered application integrates the dataset with daily lifestyle patterns to model the composite exposome over a 24-hour cycle.

Based on 24-hour signals and the dataset, the system identifies factors that accelerate skin aging for the individual user, predict where and how wrinkles or loss of elasticity may appear, and provide personalized skincare routine and product recommendations.

To further enhance measurement accuracy, Skinsight™ incorporates MIT Professor Jeehwan Kim and his team's 'remote epitaxy' fabrication method and a 'piezotronic sensor' architecture with electron-level sensitivity. The technology provides excellent breathability, allowing the patch to remain securely attached even during perspiration, and conform closely to the skin's natural contours for stable, long-term use. This enables reliable tracking of skin changes in various daily environments and collect highly individualized data.

Amorepacific has published research findings around Skinsight™ in prestigious international journals including Science and Science Advances. The company has filed four related patents through PCT international applications and secured registrations in multiple countries including South Korea and the United States. Skinsight™ was also utilized to test First Care Activating Serum, the signature product from Amorepacific's luxury brand Sulwhasoo, to substantiate its efficacy in improving skin tightness.

"Skinsight™ represents a breakthrough platform that moves beyond simply observing the skin to predicting and managing its changes through scientific precision. It embodies Amorepacific's vision of 'Ageless Beauty,' beauty that is no longer bound by time," said Byung-Fhy Brian Suh, CTO and Head of Amorepacific R&I Center. "Through advanced scientific technologies, we aim to predict the causes of skin aging and continuously expand individual beauty—ultimately opening up a new era of Longevity as defined by Amorepacific, where the skin's natural vitality endures."

