Amorepacific Partakes in Global Initiative ICCS for Animal-free Safety Assessment

News provided by

Amorepacific

19 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

Marks a pioneering membership in Korea to propel research into alternatives to animal testing alongside prominent international companies and organizations

SEOUL, South Korea, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry-first move for South Korea, Amorepacific has successfully become a member of the International Collaboration on Cosmetics Safety (ICCS). 

Continue Reading
ICCS logo
ICCS logo

The ICCS operates as a comprehensive global initiative, connecting cosmetics manufacturers, industry associations, and animal protection groups from every corner of the globe. Headquartered in New York, the ICCS embarked on its mission in February this year to expedite the global shift towards animal-free safety evaluations for cosmetics, personal care items, and their ingredients by leveraging the latest science, work with regulatory bodies across nations to recognize the outcomes of non-animal safety assessments and integrate them into their existing regulations and policies, and eliminate unnecessary animal testing, ensuring product safety while concurrently safeguarding human health and the environment.

ICCS currently boasts the participation of an array of approximately 40 notable international corporations and organizations including global beauty companies such as L'Oréal, Unilever, Estee Lauder, and Procter & Gamble, cosmetics associations from various countries, and animal protection groups such as Humane Society International, Cruelty Free International, and PETA. Now, making its debut from Korea, Amorepacific proudly joins this prestigious cohort.

"Amorepacific joining our organization adds to the level and breadth of our expertise and experience globally," said Erin Hill, President and CEO of the ICCS. "This global initiative is something very unique in the field of animal-free safety testing and will fuel serious true change for cosmetics and their ingredients," she said.

Byung-Fhy Suh, Head of Amorepacific R&I Center, expressed his sentiment, saying, "As a company deeply committed to the preservation of life, Amorepacific firmly believes in refraining from animal testing to uphold animal welfare and bioethics." He reaffirmed, "We see immense value in Amorepacific's ability to contribute to the meaningful discussions that the ICCS fosters among scientists and experts from eminent organizations and businesses worldwide regarding research on the cosmetics safety assessment without animal testing and related regulations."

The company ceased all in-house animal testing related to cosmetic ingredients and products since 2008. As of 2013, under its 'Declaration to Prohibit Unnecessary Animal Testing,' Amorepacific and its business partners have forbidden any form of animal testing in relation to cosmetics except when unavoidably demanded by foreign laws or regulations. The company also had the honor of being the first to be chosen as an 'Outstanding Organization for the Contribution to the Implementation of Bioethics' by the Korean Society for Alternative to Animal Experiments (KSAAE) in 2015.

For cosmetics, Amorepacific has been leading the way in the implementation of research alternative methodologies to animal testing. With the initiation of a joint study on the manufacture of reconstructed 3D human skin model in 1994, it has since published 59 papers in domestic and international academic journals and has applied for and holds 15 related patents. Amorepacific also participated in the initial development and validation studies of animal alternative test methods developed in Korea, contributing to the listing of these test methods as the OECD guidelines.

SOURCE Amorepacific

Also from this source

Amorepacific Holds the Skin Epigenetics Symposium at the International Societies for Investigative Dermatology 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.