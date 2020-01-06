Amorepacific Presents Innovative Beauty Technology at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CES -- Amorepacific, Korea's leading beauty company, is presenting its 3D face mask printing system (IOPE Tailored 3D Mask) and flexible LED beauty device (MakeON Flexible LED Patch) at its Consumer Electronics Show 2020 (CES 2020) debut. Its showcase, located at the Venetian Towers Exhibit Suites (29-325) is open every day from 2pm to 4pm, January 7 through 10.

Created in collaboration with the 3D printing system developer Lincsolution in 2017, Amorepacific's face mask 3D printing system uses its own smartphone app to instantly measure users' facial dimensions, printing a personalized hydrogel mask that caters to individual facial features and skin conditions. Recognized as a CES 2020 Innovation Award Honoree, the face mask 3D printing technology will be available to consumers through Amorepacific's lab-based skincare brand IOPE, as a part of its tailored service available at the brand's Seoul flagship store starting April 2020.

Also included in Amorepacifc's CES debut showcase is its latest beauty device that features flexible LED technology. Unveiled for the first time to the public, the lightweight, flexible LED patch adheres to the skin, minimizing light dispersion and maximizing the skincare effect, which include firming, tone-evening, and soothing. The flexible LED device will be available in Korea through the company's beauty device brand MakeON this year.

