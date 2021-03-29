Amorepacific's HERA to Launch its Signature Rouge Holic Line on Amazon US

HERA is a contemporary, luxury Seoul-based beauty brand which defines and creates the trends in beauty standards to be delivered together with the value of Korean women across the world. It is one of the most competitive global brands from a leading beauty conglomerate Amorepacific Group. Combining the idea of "Here, Now, Myself," HERA has become a coveted Korean cosmetic brand of contemporary beauty.

Jennie was selected as HERA's ambassador since 2019. As a member of K-pop girl band BLACKPINK, Jennie is the right model for HERA not just because her charming appearance but her passion and confidence to be herself fit HERA 's brand philosophy, which is 'finding and expressing the confident and strong self and unique individual beauty that exists deep within oneself'.

The "new classic" Rouge Holic line features dense, rich colors with a texture that glides across the lips to add a beautiful glow and accentuate the lips' natural volume. By using 'Brilliant Pigment Cutting' technology, HERA creates wearable and modern mid-tone colors to deliver a chic and classic style. This new classic lipstick offers a subtle glow that appears to be shining through from the inner layers of the lips, regardless of which condition the lips are in. In addition, the design maximizes the sense of luxury by incorporating aesthetic elements often used in architectural designs and styles.

HERA Rouge Holic will be available as of March 29th on Amazon U.S. At the same time, HERA will also introduce other best-selling lip collections including --HERA Sensual Powder Matte, HERA Sensual Spicy Nude Volume Matte and HERA Sensual Spicy Nude Gloss.

Customers can enjoy an extra 10% off with the code on Amazon from 29 March to 11 April. For more information, please visit the event page .

About HERA

HERA is a contemporary, luxury Seoul-based beauty brand that defines and creates the trends in beauty standards to be delivered together with the value of Korean women across the world. Seoul beauty is about finding one's natural beauty that lies deeply in having a strong inner sense of confidence and bringing it out to shine - This is the philosophy of HERA.

To Seoulista, beauty is about being true to herself. She knows what's best for her and never stops exploring. Her beautiful style is never too much, and instead, truly shows her taste and sense of beauty. HERA's skincare and makeup are one perfectly connected routine that helps you show your true self, starting from the deepest part of the skin and then moving through the outwardly shown colors.

For more information:

Amazon Site: https://www.amazon.com/hera

Official Site: https://www.hera.com/int/en

Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/herabeauty_official/

SOURCE HERA