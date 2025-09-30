Amorphical Announces Positive Interim Results from Ongoing Clinical Trial in Crohn's Disease

Novel Nano-Amorphous Mineral-Based Therapy Shows Meaningful Clinical Improvement and Remission in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Disease

NES ZIONA, Israel, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorphical, developer of nano-amorphous mineral-based pharmacologic agents for health conditions, today announced positive interim results from its ongoing open-label clinical trial evaluating its investigational therapy for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease. The data suggests that the investigational therapy, when added to best available therapy, supports meaningful clinical improvement and remission. The drug has been well tolerated, with no safety concerns observed to date.

Crohn's disease is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease with significant unmet needs, particularly for patients who do not respond to or cannot tolerate existing therapies. The investigational therapy, a proprietary nano amorphous calcium carbonate (ACC) agent, is designed to target the acidic microenvironment in the gut, offering a unique, non-immunosuppressive approach to supporting tissue repair and clinical improvement.

"We are very encouraged by these interim results, which show a clear signal of clinical improvement and remission with this investigational therapy," said Dr. Arik Segal, a lead investigator from the Department of Gastroenterology at Soroka University Medical Center. "The data supports our hypothesis that normalizing the acidic microenvironment with amorphous calcium carbonate can be a valuable, non-immunosuppressive treatment strategy. We look forward to the continued progress of this trial and the unblinding of the double-blind phase."

This trial is being conducted under the supervision of the local ethical committee in Israel. Amorphical plans to leverage these results to inform a future FDA regulatory strategy.

The ongoing study has enrolled 22 patients, 17 of whom have open-label data available. At baseline, 70% of patients were already on at least one immunosuppressive or advanced therapy. The interim data reflects varying follow-up durations:

12 out of 17 (71%) patients experienced a clinical improvement of >100 CDAI (Crohn's Disease Activity Index) points from baseline.

8 out of 17 (47%) patients achieved clinical remission (CDAI <150).

4 out of 5 patients (80%) with more than 10 months of follow-up in the open-label phase showed sustained remission.

The mean CDAI score at baseline was 293±51, which improved to 176±94 during the open-label phase (p<0.001).

"This positive interim data in Crohn's disease represents a significant milestone for our company and for the patients seeking new treatment options," said Eden Ben, Chief Executive Officer of Amorphical. "The results strengthen our confidence in the broad potential of our nano-amorphous mineral technology to address conditions where underlying pH plays a key role. We are deeply committed to advancing this program and others, and bringing a new class of therapy to the market."

The study remains blinded during the double-blind phase. Additional insights are expected as the data becomes unblinded in November and long-term follow-up progresses.

With more than a decade of real-world exposure to its nano-amorphous mineral–based therapeutics, including use through early access and compassionate use programs in other conditions, Amorphical enters clinical development with valuable safety and tolerability insights to guide its regulatory pathway. In addition to Crohn's disease, the company is advancing clinical programs in pancreatic cancer, hypoparathyroidism, and osteoporotic fractures. Its platform is protected by more than 190 patents worldwide.

About Amorphical

Amorphical is a biotechnology company advancing a new class of nano-amorphous mineral pharmacologic agents. Leveraging a proprietary, nature-inspired platform, Amorphical aims to address unmet needs in areas like pancreatic cancer and metabolic disorders by enhancing bioavailability and optimizing pH balance at the cellular level. Supported by nearly 200 patents, extensive real-world exposure, and a GMP-certified manufacturing infrastructure, Amorphical is committed to bringing scientifically validated, disease-modifying mineral therapies to patients.

Learn more at www.amorphical.com and follow Amorphical on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Ellie Hanson

FINN Partners for Amorphical

[email protected]

+1-929-588-2008

SOURCE Amorphical