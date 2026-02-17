Amorphical to Present Long-Term Phase 2 Crohn's Disease Data at the 21st Congress of ECCO

Data Confirms 62.5% Sustained Clinical Remission at 48 Weeks, Highlighting the Potential of a Novel, Non-Immunosuppressive Mineral-Based Therapy

NES ZIONA, Israel, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorphical, a developer of nano-amorphous mineral-based pharmacologic agents, today announced that long-term data from its Phase 2 trial in moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease will be presented at the European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation (ECCO) Congress in Berlin.

The presentation builds on the final results announced in December 2025, which confirmed that Amorphical's nano-amorphous calcium carbonate (ACC) therapy provides a durable, non-immunosuppressive clinical pathway. The data highlights the sustained clinical remission (CDAI <150) observed in 62.5% of patients through the 48-week follow-up period, validating the therapy's ability to maintain efficacy well beyond initial treatment.

"What makes these results significant is the combination of rapid symptom relief and long-term durability for Crohn's patients without the systemic risks of immunosuppression," said Dr. Arik Segal, lead investigator at Soroka University Medical Center. "We are demonstrating that modulating the local inflammatory microenvironment via acid neutralization is a viable, safe, and effective strategy for long-term disease management."

Dr. Segal will present the final 48-week results in a poster presentation titled "Sustained Clinical Remission in Moderate-to-Severe Crohn's Disease via Nano-Amorphous ACC" on Friday, February 20, 2026. These findings establish a foundation for Amorphical's upcoming regulatory submissions and planned expansion of its Crohn's clinical program into the United States.

About Amorphical

Amorphical is a biotechnology company advancing a new class of nano-amorphous mineral pharmacologic agents. Leveraging a proprietary, nature-inspired platform, Amorphical aims to address unmet needs in areas like pancreatic cancer, inflammatory diseases and metabolic disorders by enhancing bioavailability and optimizing pH balance at the cellular level. Supported by nearly 200 patents, extensive real-world exposure, and a GMP-certified manufacturing infrastructure, Amorphical is committed to bringing scientifically validated, disease-modifying mineral therapies to patients.

