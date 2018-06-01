Amorsa Therapeutics Appoints Jeffrey Wiesen to Board of Directors

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to our Board," said Joe Blanchard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amorsa. "Jeff is an industry veteran and has successfully led the structuring and negotiation of some of the biotech industry's most successful strategic alliances, venture financings, M&A transactions and public offerings. His expertise will be a tremendous asset to Amorsa as we advance our therapeutic programs."

Mintz Levin has been one of the leading law firms to the life sciences industry since the industry's birth in the 1970s. Jeff served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the firm from 1994 to 1996. He has been a frequent lecturer for the Biotechnology Industry Organization, the American Law Institute, and the Massachusetts Continuing Legal Education Foundation, as well as numerous symposia on biotechnology strategic alliances. Jeff attained his law degree from Yale University and earned his B.S. at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

"I am excited to join Amorsa's Board of Directors," said Jeff Wiesen. "They have an outstanding team and their technology has the potential to bring substantial relief to patients with nervous system disorders, especially those who have no significant treatment alternatives today."

About Amorsa Therapeutics

Amorsa is a neuropharmaceutical company pioneering the development and commercialization of breakthrough treatments for nervous system disorders including treatment-resistant depression and moderate-to-severe pain. Founded in 2013, Amorsa has assembled a leadership team that helped build several life science companies and has a highly successful track record in developing novel therapeutic treatments. In addition, Amorsa has attracted leading neuroscience and pain management experts to join its Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board.

