Amount Expands Executive Leadership Team with Proven Industry Leaders

"The talent and expertise that Kathy, Chris, and Fred bring to Amount will help us continue to drive growth by fulfilling our mission to support traditional financial institutions as they go digital and compete with fintechs for market share," explains Adam Hughes, CEO of Amount. "We are grateful to welcome them to the Amount family and look forward to tapping their knowledge as we continue to grow."

Fred Lee has vast experience building mature product, engineering, and data functions for companies in both the start-up and hyper-growth phases, including two impressive stints as a public company CTO. He has a history of partnering with business leaders to drive revenue and execution across key business objectives and goals. Prior to Amount, Lee served as the CTO for Cars.com where he managed technical and data engineering teams and was responsible for the product, data, and operational platforms.

An inspirational marketing and business leader, Kathy Menis joins Amount from Cappex and brings over 25 years of experience directing businesses to unlock potential, break down silos, and reach new heights of growth. She offers a long track record in fueling year-over-year revenue growth propelled by customer adoption and brand awareness. Menis' previous experience includes leadership positions at Experian, Transunion-acquired Signal, and Origami Logic, which was acquired by Intuit.

Chris Hamilton offers 30 years of expertise in retail banking through executive positions with some of the country's largest financial institutions including GreenSky, PNC, Bank of America, Washington Mutual, and Wachovia. By blending analytical, product, and operational capabilities, Hamilton has a proven track record of leading data-driven initiatives that drive business and revenue growth.

