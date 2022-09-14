Amour's Secrets Skincare Debuts New Luxury, Natural, Plant-Based Beauty Skincare Line in the U.S. Beauty Market

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amour's Secrets Skincare is pleased to announce its official launch in the U.S. beauty market featuring natural, clean, non-toxic, plant-based ingredients that equally refresh, replenish and enrich the skin.

Five new natural, plant-based, luxury skincare products are launching as part of Amour's Skincare entrance into the U.S. natural beauty industry.

Pioneering the natural, plant-based skincare movement, Amour's Secrets is introducing five innovative anti-aging, plant-based skincare products with its initial debut featuring a Cleansing Hydrating Oil, Eye Cream, Whipped Face Cream, Mild Foaming Face Wash, and Face Scrub. "We're pleased to introduce five new natural, plant-based beauty skincare products that offer a complete skincare regimen derived from cruelty-free ingredients made of powerful antioxidants and polyphenols," said Ariadna Balaguer, founder & CEO of Amour's Secrets.

Amour's Secrets signature face wash was developed with polyphenol-rich ingredients like turmeric and green tea, enabling women and men alike to gently cleanse and soothe the skin while removing impurities. In addition, a light citrus aroma provides a rejuvenating freshness to the skin. "Our new face wash is mild enough for daily use and will leave all skin types and complexions looking radiant thanks to its premium ingredients like turmeric liquid extract. This potent natural ingredient native to Southeast Asia comes from the root of curcuma longa and contains a chemical called curcumin, which has been used for thousands of years to reduce redness, inflammation, acne flare-ups, as well as fight blemishes," Balaguer said.

Amour's Secrets proprietary eye cream is expertly formulated to absorb rapidly into the skin while fading dark circles and minimizing puffiness and fine lines. Made with shea butter, mango butter, tucuma butter, green tea, cucumber extract, honeysuckle, jasmine somboo flower, and turmeric, these key ingredients offer a revolutionary formula that will rejuvenate the skin's glow with smoothing and softening effects. Green tea extract is rich in antioxidants like Vitamin C and Vitamin E, ultimately supporting regenerative anti-aging benefits and reducing the appearance of age spots caused by environmental factors," said Balaguer.

In addition, Amour's Secrets face scrub is another luxury must-have beauty product that is made of tucuma butter, prickly pear oil, Papaya Fruit Extract, and aloe leaf extract, helping to rejuvenate the skin's glow while delivering a gentle and effective exfoliate that doesn't dry the skin.

Amour's Secrets whipped face cream features natural ingredients including shea butter, mango butter, cucumber extract, green tea extract, willow bark extract, and honeysuckle flower extract. One of the most powerful ingredients in this new natural skincare moisturizer includes 100 percent unrefined, pure tucuma butter, which is non-comedogenic while hydrating via its powerful, lightweight, and fast absorbing moisturizer

Amour's Secrets cleansing and hydrating oil proprietary blend features a botanical oil mix of oils including argan, rose geranium, lavender, bergamot, sweet orange, grapefruit, rosewood, palmarosa, vanilla, and balsam fir, removing dirt and toxins from the pores while infusing the skin with soothing and luxurious hydration.

Tucuma butter and shea butter are innovative and premium ingredients featured in many of Amour's Secrets skincare products, delivering powerful hydration for a natural glow. "Tucuma butter and shea butter alike are made of rich saturated fatty acids including oleic and palmitic, as well as unsaturated fatty acids like linoleic and linolenic, which make for a powerful formula for moisturizing and protecting skin. Our whipped face cream, in particular, was developed with rich antioxidants and acts as a fade cream, helping to minimize marks and scars, leaving skin looking softer, smoother, and more flawless," Balaguer said.

The clean beauty skincare industry is estimated to hit $181 billion by 2025 as consumers demand safe, transparent, and natural skincare products that are free of unnecessary or potentially harmful ingredients. "As the beauty market continues to grow, we believe it's important that truly natural beauty products lead the way. Amour's Secrets Skincare products are made with certified fair-trade ingredients and plant-based ingredients and are never tested on products on animals, making it vegan-friendly," said Balaguer.

Founded by Ariadna Balaguer and inspired by her mother's unfortunate and untimely breast cancer battle, Amour's Secrets Skincare line was conceptualized and developed to help cancer patients going through chemotherapy. "I was moved to put together a team and spent nearly two years working with several physicians and pharmacologists who practice natural, homeopathic medicine to develop this new natural skincare beauty line. It was my goal to develop a series of natural products that eliminates potentially harmful or carcinogenic ingredients like formaldehyde, formaldehyde-releasing agents, coal tar, sulfates, SLS, SLES, hydroquinone, triclosan and triclocarban, retinyl palmitate, mineral oil, oxybenzone, and hydroquinone. And I'm proud to introduce Amour's Secrets to the U.S. beauty market," said Balaguer.

For the brand's U.S. product launch into the beauty skincare market, Amour's Secrets luxury skincare products will be available online at AmoursSecrets.com, and will launch globally in 2023 in select retailers throughout Europe in Madrid, Milan and Paris. New customers can sign up for the brand's newsletter email to get 20 percent off their first order: www.AmoursSecrets.com .

ABOUT AMOUR'S SECRETS SKINCARE

Amours Secrets Skincare is a new luxury, plant-based, cruelty-free skincare brand based in Miami Beach, Fla. Founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist, Ariadna Judith Balaguer, with the sole mission to revolutionize the skincare industry with scientifically proven natural formulas made from nourishing, plant-based ingredients. Following in her father's footsteps, the former President of the Dominican Republic, Joaquin Antonio Balaguer, Balaguer has dedicated the last three decades of her life to working with organizations that support the welfare of children, the homeless, and animals. Balaguer continues to be an advocate, volunteer, and supporter of numerous non-profit organizations throughout South Florida including Joe Dimaggio's Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital, and Broward Partnership, a 501c3 dedicated non-profit organization assisting unhoused individuals in Broward County. In an effort to further Balaguer's life-long mission of supporting those in need, a portion of every Amour's Secrets skincare sale will be donated to these certified non-profit organizations that she holds near and dear to her heart. To learn more about Amour's Secrets and Ariadna Balaguer, please visit www.AmoursSecrets.com.

