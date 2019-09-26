AMP Agency Earns Noteworthy Ranking On Inaugural Adweek 100: Fastest Growing Agency List

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMP Agency , a full-service marketing agency with more than 300 employees, earned a spot on Adweek's inaugural global list of fastest growing agencies , according to Adweek.

"We're honored and incredibly proud that our business efforts have been recognized by Adweek," says Gary Colen, chief executive officer and founder of AMP Agency. "Clients come to us because in today's complex marketing landscape, they need a partner with a radical approach to creativity. We use small, intensely integrated teams with varied skill sets. Our teams question industry norms, allowing us to connect disparate dots in new, unexpected ways and drive businesses forward."

Colen has been instrumental in growing the agency from a regional, experiential business targeting college students into an award-winning national agency with offices in Boston , New York, Seattle , and Los Angeles . The agency also operates Austin-based Adlucent , a performance-based marketing technology and analytics company that provides AMP Agency clients with performance media capabilities.

Together, the AMP offices work in a fully-integrated way across all touchpoints using proprietary data, behavioral analysis and predictive analytics tools to better understand client audiences and drive business results through creative marketing solutions.

"We are thrilled to be presenting this honor to a wide range of successful agencies covering 21 different disciplines," notes Adweek senior editor for creativity and agencies, Doug Zanger. "From full-service to performance, creative consultancies to experiential, we see a very bright future for agencies and this award is a testament to these award winners' drive and dedication to the industry."

The entrepreneurial spirit from the agency's founders continues to be a driving force within the agency and fuels its passion to create unconventional ideas that grow brands. "AMP's growth is a testament of our people and the platforms created within our company," says Michael Mish, General Manager, AMP East. "We've been able to attract an amazing staff that's courageous, collaborative, genuinely curious to explore beyond the status quo, and hungry to make a difference."

AMP Agency is a full service marketing agency with more than 300 employees and offices in New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Seattle. Built for the modern marketer, the agency is architected to affect change at all touchpoints between a brand and its customers. The agency uses proprietary data, behavioral analysis, and predictive analytics to inform its insights and create beautifully useful marketing ecosystems, experiences, and digital products that grow businesses. AMP Agency is a division of Advantage Solutions, a leading provider of customizable and technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions. For more information, and to explore AMP's body of work, visit: https://www.ampagency.com/case-studies .

Adweek's inaugural list of Fastest-Growing Agencies honors organizations large and small from all over the world whose industry presence is on the rise. Covering 21 different disciplines from full-service to performance, creative consultancies to experiential, the award is given to the top global agencies that have achieved significant growth over the past three years.

