AMP Agency Expands Customer Experience Services with SmallTalk

AMP , the 200-plus-person agency named to Adweek's inaugural Fastest Growing Agencies list in 2019 with clients that include Facebook , Sam Edelman and more, envisions a seamless transition of its new division AMPXD to support its growing national client base, furthering its insightful and innovative approach.

"As our clients' business challenges become more and more complex, it's crucial that we demonstrate our expertise across the entire customer experience," said AMP Agency SVP, General Manager Michael Mish. "With SmallTalk's proven expertise in the space, this combination expands and enhances our experience design offer."

SmallTalk, based in San Francisco, California with more than 40 employees, names VMware as one of its clients, among other noteworthy North American and global brands. Some of the agency's best work is in digital product design and enterprise CMS Websites with a focus on ADA-compliant experiences. SmallTalk always aims to align itself with the client mindset and long-term goals.

"Designing and engineering creative, complex digital experiences is our specialty and SmallTalk truly feels we fit neatly into AMP's wheelhouse of work—it's a complementary relationship that felt right from our earliest conversations," said Robert Balmaseda, founder and managing director of SmallTalk Agency, who has managed and sold several successful agencies. "We pride ourselves on serving immediate client needs, while offering progressive and extended solutions that might not have been considered within a short-term goal."

Balmaseda has a deep understanding of technology and market trends having spent more than 10 years at SolutionSet/Epsilon helping organizations like California State Lottery, Chevron, Cisco, eBay, UPS and Wells Fargo create digital customer experiences. Prior to SolutionSet, Balmaseda held key management positions for various agencies, startups and consultancies, including Carat Interactive, iGeneration, HardCloud, USWeb/CKS and Digital Planet.

"AMP will continue to invest in UX, design, technology and digital solutions that enable us to transform and build businesses," Mish added.

AMP Agency also recently hired Kiki Takakura-Merquise as vice president of digital transformation to elevate its business strategy offering to better serve clients navigating emerging technology and media and complex shifts in business.

With more than 200 employees and teams in New York, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and Austin, AMP Agency is architected to affect change at all touchpoints between a brand and its customers. The agency, named to Adweek's inaugural Fastest Growing Agencies list , uses proprietary data, behavioral analysis and predictive analytics to inform its insights and investment strategies and create beautifully useful marketing ecosystems, digital products and customer experiences that grow businesses. AMP Agency's client list includes Facebook, Sam Edelman and others across technology, CPG, beauty, fashion, retail, consumer electronics, travel, financial services and healthcare industries. Its body of influential work can be found on AMP Agency's website . AMP Agency is a division of Advantage Solutions , a leading provider of technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions. For more information, visit ampagency.com .

