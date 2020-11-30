AMP Agency Named Media Agency Of Record For Sunbrella®

BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMP Agency , a full-service marketing agency, in partnership with sister company Adlucent , a performance digital agency, has been named media agency for Sunbrella ®, a performance fabric company whose products are used by consumers, designers and architects. Adlucent will support the media program by providing performance marketing services powered by their purpose-built platform, Deep Search™.

AMP and Adlucent will handle media planning, buy and analytics encompassing traditional and digital channels, including online advertising, digital partnerships, and search associated with the account, along with strengthening the positioning of Sunbrella as a lifestyle brand.

The award-winning agency has five offices in the U.S, and more than 300 employees, who support major companies in consumer packaged goods, sports equipment and apparel, consumer electronics and more.

"We're extremely pleased to be working with Sunbrella, which is already valued by home designers and top specialty retailers as a maker of high-quality, outdoor and indoor-use fabrics," said Michael Mish, AMP's SVP, General Manager. "Sunbrella has a great opportunity to become a consumer lifestyle brand, particularly as consumers relook and rethink their indoor and outdoor living spaces. Our mission is to not only reach retailers and design professionals but end-consumers as well, so they proactively seek out Sunbrella fabrics for all of their decorating projects. We'll be using a variety of paid channels, including display and paid search, across a number of B2B and B2C segments, to help Sunbrella grow."

AMP Vice President Elizabeth Chapin will manage the account.

Sunbrella products include indoor and outdoor upholstery for residential and commercial applications, shade fabrics, and marine upholstery and canvas.

"As a company that prides itself on innovation and performance, we look forward to building on our strong foundation by leveraging AMP and Adlucent's data-driven capabilities to connect with consumers in new and more effective ways," said Steve Pawl, Sunbrella's chief marketing officer. "We look forward to the creativity and idea generation that are sparked by new partnerships."

"We are honored to support Sunbrella's media strategy, in partnership with AMP, to accelerate sales with existing and future customers using our custom science-based performance marketing approach," said Adlucent Chief Executive Officer Ashwani Dhar.

ABOUT AMP Agency

With employees based in New York, Boston, Los Angeles, and Seattle, AMP Agency is built to affect change at all touch-points between a brand and its customers. The agency, who was named to Adweek's inaugural Fastest Growing Agencies list, uses proprietary data, behavioral analysis, and predictive analytics to inform its insights and investment strategies, to create beautifully useful marketing ecosystems, digital products, and customer experiences that grow businesses. AMP Agency's client list includes Zillow, Maruchan, Combe and Southwest Airlines to name a few. For more information, visit: www.ampagency.com . AMP Agency's body of influential work can be found via case studies .

ABOUT Adlucent

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Adlucent is a performance digital agency , ranked as Google's number one U.S. shopping agency. Powered by its purpose-built platform Deep Search™, Adlucent accelerates outcomes and maximizes returns for B2C and B2B brands and retailers through digital marketing services, including paid search, shopping, social, Amazon, display media, video and performance creative. Adlucent is part of Advantage Marketing Partners, a division of Advantage Solutions and ranked one of the top marketing companies in the U.S. by Ad Age.

CONTACT: Michelle McSorley, [email protected]

SOURCE AMP Agency

Related Links

http://www.ampagency.com

