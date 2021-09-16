AMP Appoints Prominent Strategy and Engineering Executives, Expands Leadership in Battery, Charging and Cloud Solutions Across E-Mobility

"The addition of three prominent executives from across the technology world is a clear signal of our intent to accelerate innovation and elevate our leadership in driving our proprietary Connected Energy Management System (CEMS) across the e-mobility landscape – combining battery management, charging and cloud technologies to solve the industry's most pressing challenges. Colin joins us from Amazon where he served as the head of finance for Prime Gaming – leading strategy and content valuation for the third largest Prime benefit program, while Moritz comes to us having led engineering teams at Tesla and Zoox, which will make an immediate impact at AMP as we deliver solutions with unrivaled performance and lower costs for manufacturers. To lead our growing engineering efforts in India, Yoga joins us with a stellar record across the energy and e-scooter worlds. I'm very excited to welcome all three to the team." – Anil Paryani – CEO, AMP

Major Brands, High-Voltage Leadership and Engineering.

Chief Strategy Officer, Colin McHugh :

: From Netflix to his most recent position as head of finance at Amazon (Alexa Entertainment & Prime Gaming), Colin joins AMP to lead the company's expansion efforts across industry verticals, geographies and the larger electric mobility world. With a strong track record in planning, financial modeling, systems/processes and corporate strategy, he will help guide the company through its next stages of rapid growth. Colin earned his bachelor's in business administration, finance and economics at the University of Massachusetts – Amherst's Isenberg School of Management.

– of Management. Vice President of Battery Systems, Moritz Boecker :

Moritz will help drive forward AMP's technology innovation, leveraging his history in engineering that includes stints at Daimler, Tesla and most recently, as director of powertrain and electrical systems engineering and integration at mobility-as-a-service innovator, Zoox, acquired by Amazon. He earned his bachelor's in mechanical engineering at Georgia Tech , followed by a master's in mechatronics at Hochschule Esslingen – University of Applied Sciences .

, followed by a master's in mechatronics at Hochschule Esslingen – . Director of Engineering ( India ), Yoga Parthasarathy:

Yoga will take the reins of AMP's quickly expanding engineering team in India after his most recent position as vice president at Ather Energy, which created India's first smart and connected electric scooters. His leadership and engineering experience across the automotive and energy worlds will help AMP grow agile and impactful hardware/software development teams in the country. Yoga earned a bachelor's in engineering at Bangalore University before holding engineering roles at Coldwatt India, Cypress Semiconductor, Tejas Networks and Schneider Electric.

For more information or to schedule a briefing with senior executives from AMP, contact [email protected].

About AMP

AMP is a world leader in connected battery management, charging and cloud technologies that power electric mobility – from micro-mobility, automotive, ridesharing, drones, heavy industrial machinery, to high-speed and hypersonic transportation. The company is led by a team of industry-leading experts – including Anil Paryani, a pioneer in energy management technology – with dozens of patents that have helped shape the modern energy, aerospace and automotive control landscape. Having engineered one of the first-ever Connected Energy Management System (CEMS) solutions, AMP is delivering production-ready, complete ecosystem offerings that already underpin products from the most prominent electric OEMs and future mobility innovators on the planet.

To learn more, visit www.automotivepower.com – and follow us on LinkedIn . #AMPEmpowered

SOURCE Auto Motive Power, Inc

Related Links

https://www.automotivepower.com

