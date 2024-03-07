AMP EMERGES AS AN IMPACT AGENT IN A NEW ERA OF INTEGRATED MARKETING EXCELLENCE

Fusing Creativity, Media, and Technology to Multiply Brand Success Through the Unification of Five Specialized Agencies

BOSTON, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantage Solutions announced today the unification of AMP Agency, Upshot, Hatch, Genome and SmallTalk to create a new integrated marketing agency that will operate as Amp. As a unified agency, Amp aims to redefine the marketing landscape through this transformation by delivering world-class services with a renewed vision to catalyze brand momentum through creativity, data, media, technology and experiences.

Amp President Michael Mish and Amp Chief Client Officer Lisa Hurst

This move directly responds to clients' growing demand to demonstrate both short-term marketing performance and long-term brand-building growth. The newly enhanced Amp combines digital marketing, brand creative and design, content production, performance media and digital product capabilities. Amp is poised to forge more meaningful connections between brands and their audiences, seamlessly connecting digital and physical touchpoints across the entire marketing funnel.

"We've been quietly preparing for this moment, and it couldn't be at a more important time in the industry," says Michael Mish, president of the newly formed Amp. "Unifying five mid-sized agencies into one operating unit will give us the agility, expertise and ability to innovate at the pace required to make a meaningful impact on our brand partners. We're bringing together some of the best talent from the best markets. We're ready to make our mark with creative, media and technology at our core, and AI-driven work about to hit the market."

Amp's evolution is a testament to its commitment to leading brand transformation. Amp sets a new standard as a full-spectrum marketing agency by leveraging creativity and cutting-edge solutions. This commitment to innovation and transformation unleashes the potential for delivering impactful results in today's dynamic business environment, reflecting Amp's dedication to navigating and leading through change.

This progression elevates Amp's client service capabilities, enriches agency culture amongst a talented team of ideators, innovators and mischief makers, and broadens career opportunities within the firm.

Expertise at Amp

Brand Development and Design: Crafting distinct brands from expression to voice and logo development.

Crafting distinct brands from expression to voice and logo development. Creative Solutions: Creating meaningful stories and unexpected ideas across all media, including digital, social and video.

Creating meaningful stories and unexpected ideas across all media, including digital, social and video. Data Analytics: Enhancing business intelligence and predictive modeling.

Enhancing business intelligence and predictive modeling. Product Experience: Specializing in UX, UI and tech development.

Specializing in UX, UI and tech development. Experiential Marketing: Creating memorable IRL brand experiences.

Creating memorable IRL brand experiences. Media and Performance: Orchestrating expertise in planning and buying across all channels.

Orchestrating expertise in planning and buying across all channels. Social, PR, and Influencer Marketing: Cultivating authentic brand interactions.

Cultivating authentic brand interactions. Strategy and Insights: Offering deep consumer and cultural insights.

"It's been an incredible experience for AMP Agency and Upshot to work together as sister agencies recently, and we have created some transformative campaigns for our shared clients," says Lisa Hurst, Chief Client Officer at Amp. "Coming together as a fresh new brand and dynamic growth offering is the clear next step to provide a seamless experience for our clients, who are increasingly under pressure to grow through today's challenging business environment."

A refreshed Amp logo symbolizes the merger, mirroring the agency's forward-thinking ethos and commitment to dynamically impacting the creative marketing industry. The combined entity will continue to operate from its key locations in New York, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle.

About Amp

Amp is a powerhouse marketing agency with a team of over 400 experts across the United States, including New York, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. We specialize in revolutionizing the way brands connect with their customers. Our cutting-edge strategies are informed by proprietary data, behavioral analysis, and predictive analytics, enabling us to create highly effective marketing ecosystems, digital products, and customer experiences that drive business growth. Our portfolio includes clients from technology, beauty, fashion, retail, healthcare, consumer electronics, travel and financial services. Amp has been recognized on Adweek's "Fastest Growing Agencies" list, solidifying our reputation as an industry leader. Amp is a part of Advantage Solutions, a leading provider of technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions. Visit our website at ampagency.com and follow us on social media ( Instagram and LinkedIn ) to learn more about our innovative approach.

SOURCE Amp