Amp Human Achieves Kickstarter Goal in Nine Hours

PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amp Human, creators of PR Lotion, the first and only lotion that utilizes sodium bicarbonate in a patent-pending absorption technology, successfully funded its Kickstarter campaign in nine hours yesterday.

The crowdfunding campaign will allow Amp Human to forecast pre-order quantities and meet its production and delivery goals for Next Gen PR Lotion, scheduled for January 2020.

Professional and recreational athletes are already using PR Lotion, including teams from the most recent Super Bowl and Stanley Cup Final. The beta product has received over 400 five-star reviews from athletes worldwide.

"It's important to us that we keep momentum as a company, and fulfill our mission to support as many athletes as possible in achieving more," said Erica Good, COO and Co-Founder at Amp Human. "When we see how successful this Kickstarter campaign is, it leads us to the conclusion that our community is driving our success, and we are, in fact, making a positive impact. It's both humbling and exciting."

The Next Gen Kickstarter campaign launched on August 20th and the project goal of $25,000 was completed within nine hours. Although the goal has been achieved, special offers and packages will be available for the duration of the 30-day campaign, set to conclude on September 19.

Learn more about Next Gen PR Lotion and pre-order now on Kickstarter. Original PR Lotion is available still at amphuman.com.

About Amp Human:

Based in Park City, UT, Amp Human's mission is to fundamentally raise human capacity by creating a trusted new category of products to help athletes of all types push their limits. Their flagship product, PR Lotion, is relied on by the world's best athletes to give their bodies more bicarb to neutralize acid in muscles which helps them push harder and recover faster. For more information visit Amp Human and follow on @AMPHUMAN.

Media inquiries: melissa@amp-hp.com

SOURCE Amp Human

Related Links

https://amphumanperformance.com/?gclid=EAIaIQobChM

