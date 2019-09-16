Amp Human and Team Charles-Barclay Launch Partnership

PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amp Human, creators of PR Lotion, announced today the addition of Lucy Charles-Barclay and Reece Barclay to its athlete team.

Lucy Charles-Barclay started her career as one of Great Britain's elite swimmers, and is now one of the world's top ranked triathletes. In 2014, she learned to bike and in 2015, she became a double world champion in her age group. Lucy achieved her first professional victory in 2016, and is now a strong contender to win an Ironman World Championship, building upon her current record.

Reece Barclay is an accomplished triathlete with three Ironman World Championship qualifications. Beyond his athletic accolades, he's achieved a Sport Science degree and is considered one of endurance sports foremost coaches. Reece and Lucy are a power team, as he is her husband, coach and training partner.

"Lucy and Reece are extraordinary athletes who create excitement around the sport of triathlon, and connect with fans all around the world," said Jeff Byers, CEO at Amp Human. "They exemplify what an Amp Human athlete is, progress the science and application of human performance, and we're honored they are joining our team at such an exciting time in their careers."

"After I used PR Lotion, I knew it had to be part of my routine - it blew me away. I feel better after hard workouts, and stronger at every event in competitions," said Lucy Charles-Barclay. "Being added to the Amp Human team is icing on the cake."

"I'm looking forward to using PR Lotion and seeing my results at the Ironman World Championship Kona," she added. "I'm especially looking forward to being part of such a diverse and accomplished group of athletes, and translating Amp Human's research and developments into progress in triathlon."

About Amp Human:

Based in Park City, UT, Amp Human's mission is to fundamentally raise human capacity by creating a trusted new category of products to help athletes of all types push their limits. Their flagship product, PR Lotion, is relied on by the world's best athletes to give their bodies more bicarb to neutralize acid in muscles which helps them push harder and recover faster. For more information visit Amp Human and follow us at @AmpHuman.

