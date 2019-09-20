Amp Human Closes Successful Kickstarter Campaign

PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amp Human has announced details following the close of a Kickstarter campaign that enabled pre-order of the Next Generation formula of their signature product, PR Lotion. The Kickstarter campaign met its funding goal in nine hours, and exceeded its funding goal by over 150% by the end of the campaign.

"For us, the beta version PR Lotion wasn't a bar to leap over but a foundation to build on," commented Erica Good, Co-Founder and COO at Amp Human. "Last year, we were really invested in learning how our community uses PR Lotion, what they like, and what they don't."

"The Next Generation formula translates all those learnings into a greatly improved product experience," she continues. "The demand for Next Gen PR Lotion and all of the excitement we've heard around the product far exceeds our expectations. Amp Human continues to thrive because of our community."

Professional and recreational athletes are already using PR Lotion, including teams from the most recent Super Bowl and Stanley Cup. The original product has received over 400 five star reviews from athletes worldwide.

Next Gen PR Lotion is the culmination of a two-year development effort. It utilizes the same technology and benefits as the beta version, but is redesigned to look better, smell better and feel better. Next Gen PR Lotion will also come in a more neutral color and with improved packaging.

Next Gen PR Lotion will be available in January 2020. To learn more about Amp Human and PR Lotion, visit amphuman.com.

About Amp Human:

Based in Park City, UT, Amp Human's mission is to fundamentally raise human capacity by creating a trusted new category of products to help athletes of all types push their limits. Their flagship product, PR Lotion, is relied on by the world's best athletes to give their bodies more bicarb to neutralize acid in muscles which helps them push harder and recover faster. For more information visit Amp Human and follow on @AMPHUMAN.

Media inquiries: melissa@amp-hp.com

SOURCE Amp Human