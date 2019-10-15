Amp Human Joins CrossFit Invictus as Performance Partner

PARK CITY, Utah, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amp Human, creators of PR Lotion, has partnered with CrossFit Invictus, a global gym and training leader in the functional fitness market to support athletes' training and recovery goals ahead of The Open 2020.

"Functional Fitness athletes know the meaning of hard work, and that's where our product works best; it is designed for those athletes who love to test their physical limits," said Jeff Byers, CEO and Co-Founder at Amp Human. "CrossFit Invictus is the perfect partner for us - they place important value on helping their athletes train smart and recover better, at all levels. We're really excited to work with the Invictus team for the year ahead."

"We are always looking for partners who understand the needs of our athletes at all levels, and who are truly trying to innovate with real science, in a very noisy marketplace," said C.J. Martin, Owner of CrossFit Invictus. "The team at Amp Human is dedicated to helping athletes perform at their best, so we're really looking forward to launching the product to our members ahead of this year's Open and integrating it with our elite teams to support their road to the Games."

About PR Lotion:

PR lotion is the first and only lotion that utilizes sodium bicarbonate in a patent-pending absorption technology, which allows athletes to train harder and recover faster by neutralizing acid that builds up in the muscles. It is used by world class teams and athletes including the 2019 Superbowl teams, NBA all-stars and Stanley Cup Play-Off teams, as well as dedicated fitness and endurance enthusiasts who want to perform at their best.

Initial studies using PR lotion have shown an 11% increase in lactate levels to help fuel muscles and a 53% decrease in Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness (DOMS). Every batch of PR Lotion is tested for banned substances under the Informed-Choice and Informed-Sport programs to provide the highest level of assurance that it is safe for athletes to use and permitted in sport.

About Amp Human:

Based in Park City, UT, Amp Human's mission is to fundamentally raise human capacity by creating a trusted new category of products to help athletes of all types push their limits. Their flagship product, PR Lotion, is relied on by the world's best athletes to give their bodies more bicarb to neutralize acid in muscles which helps them push harder and recover faster. For more information visit Amp Human and follow on @AMPHUMAN.

About CrossFit Invictus

Invictus is more than a gym name; it's a mindset. The word "Invictus" is Latin for "unconquered." It evokes strength and courage. True strength, courage and mental fortitude are not confined to an arena or a battlefield, but rather serve as the foundation of who we are and how we approach the tasks, obstacles and opportunities that life presents. Based in San Diego, CA, CrossFit Invictus has used fitness as the medium for helping individuals find their "unconquerable mindset" and achieve their fitness goals for the past 11 years.

CrossFit Invictus is an established leader in the sport of fitness. They have coached more than 60 individual athletes to the CrossFit Games, and Team Invictus has qualified and competed at Games an unprecedented 11 consecutive years. Over the past decade, Invictus athletes and teams have more than a dozen top 5 finishes at the CrossFit Games. Their proven success in athlete development has garnered Invictus an international online following. Athletes from all over the world participate in Invictus online training programs, where with the guidance of some of the most successful coaches in the industry, they train to find their true athletic potential.

