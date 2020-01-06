Amp Human Launches Next Gen PR Lotion Formula

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amp Human announced today the launch of the Next Generation formula of their signature product, PR Lotion. PR Lotion is a high-tech sport lotion that unlocks the benefits of bicarb, allowing athletes to achieve training goals.

Professional and recreational athletes are already using PR Lotion, including Ironman top finishers, Super Bowl and Stanley Cup teams, and tactical athletes within US Special Operations. The original product has received over 600 five star reviews from athletes worldwide.

"Athletes use PR Lotion to push their individual limits in training, but also to maximize their time in today's busy world," said Jeff Byers, Co-Founder and CEO at Amp Human. "PR Lotion improves muscle efficiency, increases training capacity and enhances recovery, meaning athletes get more out of their bodies and the most from their training time. It's well-loved for these reasons."

Amp Human's innovation was to combine a groundbreaking absorption technology with bicarb, creating the world's first bicarb sport lotion. Bicarb, also known as sodium bicarbonate, is a natural electrolyte that supports muscle function by buffering the acid created by exercise. It has over 40 years of research proving its benefits.

Next Gen PR Lotion has the same technology, concentration of bicarb and benefits as the beta version, but is redesigned to absorb faster with a smoother finish, smell better and have a more neutral tone.

"Once our technology and scientific foundation was set, we turned our focus to getting the product to as many athletes as possible, listening to their feedback, and then use that to deliver a better overall experience," said Erica Good, Co-Founder and COO at Amp Human. "Next Gen PR Lotion addresses these development plans, but most importantly, greatly improves the athlete's experience."

Next Gen PR Lotion is available now at amphuman.com.

About Amp Human:

Based in Park City, UT, Amp Human's mission is to fundamentally raise human capacity by creating a trusted new category of products to help athletes of all types push their limits. Their flagship product, PR Lotion, is relied on by the world's best athletes to give their bodies more bicarb to neutralize acid in muscles which helps them push harder and recover faster. For more information, visit amphuman.com and follow us at @AmpHuman.

