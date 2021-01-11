Amp Human Launches Revolutionary D+ Lotion

The first and only lotion of its kind, D+ Lotion is an innovative solution for the 70+ percent of Americans currently suffering from insufficient levels of vitamin D. Powered by InnerEdge™ technology, Amp Human's revolutionary lotion contains 5,000 IU of vitamin D3 and delivers it directly to the body by applying it to the skin. Users can improve their vitamin D levels and boost their immune systems by simply applying two pumps of the fast-drying formula to the inner-forearms, anytime of day.

Vitamin D has been proven to support hundreds of essential functions in the body, including increasing immunity, supporting brain function, bone and muscle health, and improving sleep quality, to name a few. In two clinical trials, D+ Lotion was shown to triple vitamin D levels after 90-120 days of consistent use.

"There has never been a more critical time to incorporate vitamin D into our diets; the research and data clearly show vitamin D's powerful benefits in supporting and improving immune health," said Mitchel Goldman, MD, Medical Director, West Dermatology. "The revolutionary technology behind D+ Lotion makes it so easy and convenient for people to use daily. I'm personally very excited to see some innovation in this space at such an important time."

"Over 2 years ago we were asked by our elite partners to innovate a solution that addressed the detrimentally low vitamin D levels in athletes and military personnel. At the time, we had no idea the widespread need for a superior delivery format of vitamin D amongst the larger population," said Jeff Byers, CEO at Amp Human. "With more than 70% of American's low in vitamin D, it was clear the current solutions available were not solving the problem. We are beyond excited to bring D+ Lotion to market to support the health and wellbeing of all humans and continue our mission in helping them achieve their limitless potential."

A 30ml, 60 day supply of D+ Lotion retails for $25.00 and is available for purchase at amphuman.com.

Amp Human is a human performance company dedicated to helping athletes at all levels unlock their limitless potential. Its flagship product PR Lotion unlocks the natural electrolyte bicarb, allowing athletes to train harder and recover faster by reducing rapid acid production in the muscle during exercise. PR Lotion is used by teams and athletes across the NHL, NFL, and NBA and is the product of choice for IRONMAN Champions, Tour de France Winners and Olympians.

