Amp Human Receives $1.5M Phase II Small Business Innovation Research Contract from US Air Force

PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amp Human, a Park City-based human performance company has been awarded a $1.5 million Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract by the United States Air Force through the AFWERX innovation program. This award builds upon two previous Phase I SBIR awards through AFWERX and will allow Amp Human to build on its existing success in working with the military to provide unique human performance solutions that enhance warfighter resilience and capabilities.

The Phase II contract will allow Amp Human to develop a better understanding of a new use case of their flagship product, PR Lotion. Amp Human will be exploring a hydration related use case with the 1 SOW (1st Special Operations Wing) Hydration is critical in maintaining elite performance and this partnership will aim to solve a long-standing hydration challenge: "The 1st Special Operations Wing has a national defense-related mission in the area of optimizing human performance, wellness, and resiliency. The first SOF Truth is 'Humans are More Important than Hardware'."- 1 SOW Innovation Personnel

"We're proud to be partnering with the Air Force for the next 18 months on solving this human performance challenge in hydration. Pushing the limits of human performance is core to our business and we look forward to enhancing the experience of aircrew," Erica Good, Chief Operating Officer.

While the partnership with the Air Force will lead to further research and adaptation of PR Lotion for the hydration use case, Amp Human is continuing to push the boundaries of human performance for athletes at all levels by researching and developing more revolutionary human performance products to bring to market.

About Amp Human:

Amp Human is a Park City-based human performance company that provides athletes with solutions to optimize performance. We work to redefine the possibilities of the human body through innovative solutions, education, and cultivating community. For more information visit Amp Human and follow on @amphuman.



Learn more about PR lotion here.

About the AFWERX SBIR Program

AFWERX is the Air Force's team of innovators who encourage and facilitate connections across industry, academia, and the military to create transformative opportunities and foster a culture of innovation. For start-ups and small businesses, AFWERX is working with the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program to increase collaboration between the Private Sector and the United States Air Force.

