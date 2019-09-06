Amp Human Supports NBA Players with Training and Recovery

PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amp Human expanded its athlete roster in signing NBA All-Stars Al Horford and Jrue Holiday. Al and Jrue continue PR Lotion's adoption among the world's best athletes and will provide invaluable feedback on and off the court.

Al Horford, a five-time NBA All-Star, currently plays for the Philadelphia 76ers. During his tenure at University of Florida, he was the starting center on teams that won back-to-back NCAA national championships in 2006 and 2007. Prior to joining the 76ers, he played for the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics.

"I look forward to using PR Lotion in this upcoming season," said Horford. "I've been using it during the off-season in training, and as a result, I feel stronger and more ready than ever."

Also joining the Amp Human athlete team is Jrue Holiday of the New Orleans Pelicans. After one season as a UCLA Bruin, he was drafted in the first round of the 2009 NBA draft, became an All-Star in his fourth season, and was named a two-time NBA All-Defensive Team member.

"I couldn't be happier to join Amp Human's team and represent a company who makes an amazing product that helps me perform at my best," said Holiday. "The product is unmatched in its ability to make me feel better during training and after tough games."

"We want athletes everywhere, including basketball players, to elevate their game with our product," said Jeff Byers, Co-Founder and CEO at Amp Human. "Al and Jrue are All-Stars. They are progressing the sport and pushing their personal boundaries, which means they fit in perfectly with our team – a team whose mission is to push the limits of human performance."

To learn more about PR Lotion and Amp Human's athlete team, visit amphuman.com.

About Amp Human:

Based in Park City, UT, Amp Human's mission is to fundamentally raise human capacity by creating a trusted new category of products to help athletes of all types push their limits. Their flagship product, PR Lotion, is relied on by the world's best athletes to give their bodies more bicarb to neutralize acid in muscles which helps them push harder and recover faster. For more information visit Amp Human and follow on @AMPHUMAN.

