AMP Launches Mobile App and Customer Experience Platform for ZIPS, the Nation's Largest Privately Held Express Car Wash

ATLANTA, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AMP Memberships proudly announces the official launch of its advanced car wash loyalty and membership platform at ZIPS Car Wash, the Nation's largest privately held car wash chain, operating more than 280 locations across 25 states.

AMP's unique marketing and promotional capabilities allow the growing ZIPS chain the flexibility to run company-wide promotions or regional campaigns with a focus on surprising and delighting their members and loyal retail customers. Customized fields for every customer make the platform personal and engaging.

"We were very excited to partner with ZIPS, given their leadership and longevity in the car wash industry, brand reputation and commitment to technology," said AMP Co-Founder and CTO Adam Trien. "We love that ZIPS puts a significant focus on their marketing efforts with local college sports programs. To extend regional engagement to their app, we introduced preset collegiate team skins that maintain the strong ZIPS branding while adding color and logo elements tied to the customer's favorite college team. Just one of many AMP platform features we're excited to see ZIPS leverage as part of their marketing and growth strategy."

ZIPS CMO Rebecca Latacz, previously VP of Marketing with Raising Cane's, has a firm grasp on the value of a mobile app and how it can build brand positioning: "I've seen first-hand how a mobile platform can drive incredible customer engagement and revenue growth for a retail business. As ZIPS explored options to develop a new app, we wanted more than just a piece of software- we were seeking a strategic partnership that allowed us to reach greater heights together. Our two companies share a positive, can-do attitude and creative, problem-solving approach. AMP has a proven ability to scale and support ZIPS' growth aspirations and that's why they are the right partner for us."

ZIPS CEO Gene Dinkens adds that AMP's ability to deliver organizational efficiency, go-to-market consistency across locations, and powerful tools for customer care were of primary importance to ZIPS when deciding to team up with AMP. "We also valued the flexibility to integrate AMP with other third-party and in-house developed solutions and integrations with existing POS technologies to provide a seamless experience for our valued legacy customers. The technology AMP brings to our brand helps improve our customer engagement, and overall provides a more comprehensive approach to our brand marketing strategy." ZIPS has a tremendous runway for brand growth and innovative ideas that can now be brought to life with a partner like AMP.

About AMP Memberships

Created by a car wash operator, for car wash operators, AMP Memberships empowers each car wash with its own custom-branded and configured smartphone app. A full suite of robust tools drive membership growth, retain existing members, and supercharge marketing efforts. With unmatched tech sophistication, ease of deployment, and dedicated ongoing support from a US-based team of developers, AMP Memberships is the ultimate solution for any car wash looking to make data driven decisions, slash churn, and enhance customer experience. AMP Memberships has offices in Denver, CO and Atlanta, GA. For more information, visit ampmemberships.com.

About ZIPS Car Wash

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide, operating more than 280 locations across 25 states. With 20 years of car washing experience, ZIPS prides itself on providing the highest quality express tunnel car wash in the industry. ZIPS uses the latest industry technology to provide a clean, dry, and shiny vehicle and exceptional customer experiences every day. The ZIPS team aims to positively impact the communities we live and serve in.

