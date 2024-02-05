AMP® LIGHTING ENTERS EDUCATION ARENA WITH OPENING OF NEW TRAINING FACILITY

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AMP® Lighting, a leading manufacturer and supplier of professional-quality contractor-direct landscape lights based in Lutz, Florida, is excited to announce the opening of its first training facility for contract professionals.

This strategic move marks the company's entry into the education sector, expanding its footprint as one of only a few manufacturers to offer training on its products to contractors.

Designed for AMP® Pros who are new to landscape lighting and experienced contractors who seek to further their landscape lighting and business knowledge, the new AMP® Training Facility will provide free comprehensive indoor hands-on training on topics including installation and design education, as well as offer contractors relationship building and networking opportunities with other industry professionals.

"AMP® has always believed education to be in the forefront of importance, and we are honored and excited about the opening of the facility," said Zach Evensen, AMP® Sales Enablement Manager. "We saw a need for beginners and intermediate pros to be well versed in the basic and even more intricate aspects of the industry, and to have this opportunity to mentor and teach the correct techniques and methods while building up their confidence is invaluable. Not only will it introduce us and the AMP® brand to professionals on a more personal level, but it provides us with the unique opportunity to train, educate, and empower our contractors."

With this forward-thinking approach and emphasis on education, AMP® has demonstrated its commitment to furthering the specialized industry and the professionals who work in it.

"Since our launch, we have placed emphasis on the importance of education and adhering to the most current standards in the lighting industry, and today we are furthering our mission to support the growth of our customers by providing this valuable guidance," said John DiNardi, AMP® president. "We are excited to share our knowledge and expertise with lighting professionals so they can provide the best customer service experience and reach their own business goals. We will continue to elevate the landscape lighting profession by providing not only high-performance products and support but also the knowledge they will need to succeed in today's market."

The training facility is located at 15486 North Nebraska Avenue in Lutz, Florida, and features a main center with a classroom setting as well as an external training area in a controlled environment. Training will include robust instruction with a mix of in-class learning, presentations and visual content, as well as hands-on instruction on designing a system, renderings, and other areas of interest.

AMP® has released an introductory 2024 schedule, with plans to eventually host at least one session a month each year. Additionally, those who are interested in training small or large teams can schedule private training sessions, which will provide a more intimate experience catered to the group or business model.

Those who attend and complete the training will receive a digital badge certification that is differentiated from a standard Certified AMP® Pro.

For more information or to register, visit www.amplighting.com/training-center, email [email protected], or call (813)978-3900.

About AMP® Lighting

Founded in 2010, AMP® Lighting manufactures and distributes the industry's most durable, high-performing landscape lighting exclusively for authorized AMP® Professionals. AMP® owns and operates four distribution centers on the West Coast, Central, Southeast, and Northeast regions. With all items in stock at each warehouse, orders are processed on the same day and arrive at most locations within three days. The nationwide centers also expedite customer support with specialists on hand five days a week to assist with orders and returns.

SOURCE AMP Lighting