AMP Limited Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Securities Laws; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm ASAP

AMP has reportedly admitted to lying to customers and regulators and has lost AUD $1 billion in shareholder value since early March. AMP's shareholders have watched its stock fall sharply following reported revelations to the ongoing Royal Commission that the 169-year old financial services company charged customers fees for advisory services that were never delivered, and then lied repeatedly about its behavior to regulators at the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ("ASIC"). Reports indicate that AMP's head of financial advice acknowledged that the company had lost count of the number of times it misled ASIC, and its CEO resigned on April 20, 2018.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired AMP securities at any time before April 20, 2018 and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney John DeFelice at (888) 868-2385, by email at john@blockesq.com or by visiting http://shareholder.law/amp.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nations' largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

