Amp Up 2021 With The New SOUNDBOKS Performance Bluetooth Speaker

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOUNDBOKS, the company building the world's first Bluetooth Performance Speaker, is amping up the audio world in 2021 with the New SOUNDBOKS. With many in-person events still on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the New SOUNDBOKS' audio capabilities provide a front-row seat to enhance virtual entertainment. The New SOUNDBOKS is available online for purchase with optimal sound customization available through the "SOUNDBOKS" app free to download on any mobile device.

"As people continue to minimize interaction and stay safe during the pandemic, the SOUNDBOKS will help consumers feel more connected with the ability to transport to any event virtually through premium sound quality," said Jesper Thiel Thomsen, CEO of SOUNDBOKS.

The completely redesigned SOUNDBOKS, which is the 3rd generation of the design, features concert-level volume at 126 dB, TeamUP wireless connectivity (for up to five SOUNDBOKS speakers), microphone and instrument inputs and even a removable steel grill for easy customization. Fully portable and no need for external power, the SOUNDBOKS weighs 34 pounds and is the only Bluetooth speaker with a removable battery that can last up to 40 hours on a single charge.

Consumers can enjoy their favorite events from the comfort of their home. Whether listening to virtual concerts, live games or re-creating workout classes from home, the New SOUNDBOKS offers an immersive audio experience unlike any other to transport consumers to their favorite destinations.

"The New SOUNDBOKS was designed to help listeners 'Break Through the Noise'—to exceed experiential limitations and recreate your own entertainment indoors or outdoors," said Thomsen.

To learn more about the New SOUNDBOKS and all its groundbreaking features, visit www.SOUNDBOKS.com.

About SOUNDBOKS

SOUNDBOKS was founded in 2015 in Copenhagen, Denmark. Starting as a trio of passionate friends trying to find the perfect outdoor party speaker, the company has now built a category-defining speaker that is changing the Bluetooth speaker game. With offices in Copenhagen and Los Angeles, they're connecting a community of listeners who want to Break Through the Noise. Hear more at https://soundboks.com.

