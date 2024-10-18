AMPAC Endorses Dr. Jill Stein for President

DEARBORN, Mich., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Arab and Muslim Political Action Committee (AMPAC) proudly announces its endorsement of Dr. Jill Stein for the 2024 presidential election.

This election cycle presents unique challenges, prompting AMPAC to reassess its traditional support for candidates from the two major parties. After extensive dialogue with both the Harris and Trump campaigns, we found no commitment to addressing the urgent concerns of our community, particularly the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon. The need for a ceasefire remains paramount for Muslim and Arab American voters, yet neither campaign has offered a viable solution.

Given this context, AMPAC has chosen to endorse Dr. Jill Stein of the Green Party. Our decision is based on her steadfast commitment to peace, justice, and a call for immediate ceasefires in conflict zones. This endorsement reflects our values and priorities, rather than any consideration of gender or faith.

It is essential to recognize that the Arab and Muslim vote is not guaranteed to any political party. We encourage our community to support candidates who align with their principles and priorities.

AMPAC calls on all eligible registered voters to participate actively in this election and to mobilize others to do the same. Every vote is crucial, and this election extends beyond the presidency to include important local positions as well.

Our mission at AMPAC is to advocate for the interests of the American Arab and Muslim communities through education, empowerment, and mobilization.

