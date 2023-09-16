Ampace Has Forged Strategic Collaborations with Multiple Industry Chain Enterprises to Accelerate Growth in the Global Electric Motorcycle Market

News provided by

Xiamen Ampace Technology Limited

16 Sep, 2023, 05:50 ET

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 15, Xiamen Ampace Technology Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Ampace"), a company renowned for its commitment to pioneering lithium battery research and innovation, marked its inaugural presence at the 21st China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition, unveiling its cutting-edge "Kun-Era" series of lithium batteries. During this event, Ampace has inked pivotal strategic cooperation agreements with a host of leading electric motorcycle companies and prominent battery-swapping enterprises.

Chongqing LONCIN Motorcycle Co., Ltd.

Ampace at the 21st China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition
Chongqing LONCIN Motorcycle Co., Ltd. specializes in motorcycles and engines with products spanning over 100 countries and regions. At last year's China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition in Chongqing, the first e-motorcycle R5T, introduced under the BRICOSE brand by LONCIN, proudly featured Ampace batteries.

Nanjing VMOTO Motorcycle Co., Ltd.

Nanjing VMOTO Motorcycle Co., Ltd. stands as a global heavyweight in the realm of new energy e-motorcycles and serves as a provider of new energy solutions. Ampace's inaugural product in the e-motorcycle sector, the 7245, supplied power to VMOTO's esteemed TC-MAX, catering to the high-end cross-riding segment.

Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd. holds a commanding position within the electric vehicle industry. The "Kun-Era" battery, designed to substantially extend vehicle range while alleviating range anxiety, is poised to support Yadea's endeavors in promoting "green mobility" both domestically and internationally.

Segway-Ninebot Technology Co., Ltd.

In the micro-vehicle sector, Ampace plays a pivotal role as a key strategic partner of Segway-Ninebot Technology Co., Ltd. Ampace provides customized lithium batteries for Segway-Ninebot's flagship models. In 2019, Segway-Ninebot launched the E-125 electric scooter, powered by Ampace's 7427 power battery pack. Impressively, the cumulative supply of 7427 battery packs has now exceeded 100,000 sets.

Zhejiang CFMOTO Power Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang CFMOTO Power Co., Ltd. occupies a prominent position as a major player in the high-displacement fuel motorcycle market, with its products being exported to nearly 100 countries and regions globally. The "ZEEHO" brand, launched by CFMOTO Power, encompasses products such as AE6 and AE8, all of which feature Ampace lithium batteries.

Indonesia's Premier Battery-Swapping Company-- SWAP

Ampace has meticulously designed a comprehensive urban battery-swapping solution. With the introduction of the dedicated "Kun-Era" battery for e-motorcycles and urban battery-swapping, Ampace's highly efficient urban battery-swapping solution is poised to elevate the service quality and experiences of SWAP users even further.

Contact: Janice Ye, yeqq@ampacetech.com

SOURCE Xiamen Ampace Technology Limited

Official Announcement by Ampace: Introducing the BP System and "Kun-Era" Battery, Paving the Way for a New Era in Global Energy Transformation from Fuel to Electricity

Ampace dévoile les solutions de stockage d'énergie de la série Kunlun avec une durée de vie révolutionnaire de 15 000 cycles au RE+

