Ampace Spotlights AI-Ready Battery Solutions for Gigascale Infrastructure at DCW Washington 2026

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampace, a global leader in advanced lithium-ion battery technology, is participating in Data Center World 2026 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center (Booth 206), where active visitor engagement reflected growing industry focus on how power infrastructure must evolve for the AI era.

This year, Ampace is showcasing how battery systems are becoming an increasingly important enabler of gigascale AI infrastructure. From cell-level technologies to system-level deployment, spanning applications from commercial and industrial energy storage to UPS systems, Ampace is presenting solutions designed to help data centers manage rising power volatility, improve resilience, and scale more efficiently.

At the center of the showcase is the PU Series, Ampace's AI-ready battery platform engineered for the increasingly dynamic conditions of modern compute environments. As AI clusters drive 100kW+ rack densities, millisecond-level load spikes, and frequent workload transitions, conventional backup systems are being asked to do far more than emergency support. Ampace's PU Series is designed to absorb rapid fluctuations, maintain stable output, and support uninterrupted operation under highly variable AI workloads.

A key highlight of Ampace's presence this week will be its featured TECH TALK session with Eaton on April 22, from 2:30 PM to 3:15 PM (Room 209ABC), titled Powering Gigascale AI: How Advanced Batteries Stabilize Extreme Training Loads.

The session will bring together shared industry perspectives from Aaron Schott, UPS Sales Manager at Ampace, and Jon Hymel, Product Manager at Eaton, two professionals working closely with hyperscale, colocation, enterprise, and mission-critical customers navigating the next wave of AI infrastructure growth.

Together, the speakers will explore how established UPS architectures and advanced lithium battery systems are increasingly working in tandem to meet the operational realities of AI data centers. The discussion will examine how battery technologies can support real-time load balancing, improve reliability, and help operators prepare for the transition from megawatt-scale campuses to gigawatt-scale compute ecosystems.

Their joint appearance reflects a growing alignment across the power infrastructure ecosystem: scalable AI requires not only more electricity, but smarter coordination between UPS systems, energy storage, and facility operations. As data centers evolve, battery-enabled continuity is becoming a shared priority across technology providers, operators, and infrastructure partners.

Built for demanding AI applications, Ampace's platform is engineered to respond rapidly during ramp-up and ramp-down events, while maintaining stable operation under continuous partial-load cycling. Its semi-solid cell technology further enhances intrinsic safety by reducing leakage risk and lowering thermal runaway gas generation, while cabinet-level validation under UL 9540A standards reinforces readiness for mission-critical deployments.

At Ampace's booth, visitors have been exploring how advanced battery systems can help reduce infrastructure oversizing, relieve pressure on grid connections, and improve continuity in facilities originally designed for steady-state demand. The strong response reflects a broader market shift: batteries are no longer viewed only as standby assets, but as active components of modern AI power architecture.

Visit Booth 206 to meet the Ampace team, experience the PU Series on site, and join in-depth discussions on how advanced battery solutions are helping build a more resilient, scalable, and efficient AI infrastructure. On-site specialists are available throughout the show for live demonstrations, technical briefings, and media inquiries.

SOURCE Ampace