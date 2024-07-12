Ampace Unveils Andes 1500, a Groundbreaking Portable Power Station that Redefines the Charging Experience

Delivering the perfect blend of power and portability, the Andes 1500 offers blazing fast charging in just 55 minutes with an astounding lifespan up to 6000 cycles.

NEW YORK, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampace , a leading provider of advanced lithium-ion battery solutions, today announced the launch of the Andes 1500, a revolutionary portable power station that delivers unparalleled charging speeds and unmatched performance. Leveraging Ampace's proprietary A-Boost technology, the Andes 1500 achieves a full charge in just 55 minutes while setting a groundbreaking industry benchmark for portable power solutions with its remarkable longevity of up to 6,000 cycles.

Ampace Andes 1500 Portable Power Station

"At Ampace, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in portable power," said Alfonso Chen, Chief Marketing Officer at Ampace. "The Andes 1500 is a game-changer that will transform the way people experience power on-the-go. With our cutting-edge expertise in battery cell and energy storage system solutions, users can say goodbye to long charging times and enjoy an extended duration of unparalleled performance with the Andes 1500."

Swift and Seamless Charging Experience

Featuring Ampace's exclusive A-Boost technology, the Andes 1500 sets a new standard for fast charging. With up to 1800W AC input, the Andes 1500 can charge from zero to 100 percent by wall charging in only 55 minutes. It supports a maximum 600W solar input and up to 96W car socket input to ensure a full charge while outdoors or on the road.

With a capacity of 1462Wh and 13 versatile ports, users can simultaneously charge all the devices they need whenever and wherever for a long period of time. The Ampace Andes 1500 delivers instant peace of mind with a swift 20ms emergency power supply switch. During blackouts, the seamless transition ensures outages are barely noticeable, offering uninterrupted power supply when users need it most.

Extended Lifespan with More Energy

Combining convenience and reliability, the Andes 1500 portable power station achieves an unprecedented 6,000-cycle lifespan. This remarkable longevity is made possible through the high-quality commercial-grade LFP battery cells, Ampace's exclusive Battery Management System and advanced charging algorithms. Utilizing third-generation silicon carbide semiconductor material and a digital signal processor-controlled high-frequency bidirectional power conversion system, the Andes 1500 achieves an inverter efficiency of up to 95 percent[1], bringing five percent additional battery energy to users.

Powerful Output with Boundless performance

Equipped with a 2400W rated AC output (Surge 3600W), the Andes 1500 can power most user devices and 99 percent of appliances. With Ampace's innovative A-Turbo technology, the Andes 1500 can even power some appliances up to 3600W.

The power station features a high-strength construction with independent core partitioning and IP55-rated battery security. It utilizes high-quality LFP battery cells that are UL-certified, puncture-resistant, non-flammable, and resistant to high temperatures. With twelve integrated protections, the intelligent safety warning algorithm can detect potential battery risks in advance, safeguarding against issues before they arise. Additionally, it provides stable power output even in extreme temperatures as low as -20°C/-4°F. With multiple layers of protection, the Andes 1500 provides true peace of mind for outdoor adventures.

With the Ampace App, managing and optimizing the Andes 1500 is a breeze. Users can seamlessly monitor power levels, customize settings, perform firmware upgrades, navigate the ambient lights, adjust LED brightness, manage temperature, and set sleep mode.

Availability and Promotion

The Ampace Andes 1500 will be launched on July 12th on both the official Ampace online store and Amazon store, with an official retail price of $1399. From July 12th to July 31st, the Ampace online store will be offering an early bird sale, providing a $400 discount. Additionally, customers who subscribe to the Ampace Newsletter will receive a total discount of $500 on the Andes 1500. Amazon shoppers can also look forward to a sizable deal in celebration of Prime Day from July 15th to July 21st, when the Andes 1500 will be on sale for a $400 discount.

About Ampace

Ampace Technology Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Ampace") stands as a globally acclaimed innovator in new energy technologies, committed to delivering green energy solutions with ultimate user experience to forge the world ahead and empower a better life.

In the realm of energy storage, e-mobility, power tools, vacuum cleaners, drones, and more, Ampace has established extensive strategic partnerships with industry leaders. The company is renowned for providing new energy products and services characterized by ultimate safety, reliability, performance, and user experience, serving over 35 million customers in 29 countries and regions worldwide.

[1] Individual inverter testing results at normal temperature (25°C/77℉-45°C/113°F).

SOURCE Ampace