AMPAM Expands Integrated Services Platform with Acquisition of Coastal Fire & Integration Systems

CARSON, Calif., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMPAM Parks Mechanical, Inc. ("AMPAM"), a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and a California-based provider of integrated residential mechanical, electrical, and plumbing ("MEP") solutions, announced today that it has acquired Coastal Fire & Integration Systems ("Coastal"), a San Diego-area provider of fire protection, low-voltage, and life safety systems. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Poway, California, Coastal provides life safety and technology-based consulting, design, installation, inspection, and quality-control services for multifamily and mixed-use projects. The acquisition expands AMPAM's integrated services platform, further strengthening the company's ability to deliver comprehensive building infrastructure solutions for multifamily, hospitality, student housing, senior living, and mixed-use developments across California.

"Coastal has built a strong reputation for technical expertise, responsiveness, and trusted customer relationships, and we are pleased to welcome Denny and the Coastal team to AMPAM," said Payman Farrokhyar, Chief Executive Officer of AMPAM. "This acquisition strengthens our integrated platform and supports our continued growth as a trusted partner to developers, builders, and clients throughout California."

"We are excited to join AMPAM and begin this next chapter for Coastal," said Denny Stover, Founder of Coastal Fire & Integration Systems. "Since our founding, we have focused on building a company grounded in quality, trust, and long-term relationships. AMPAM shares those values, and this partnership provides additional resources, capabilities, and opportunities for our team while allowing us to continue delivering the service and responsiveness our clients expect."

As part of AMPAM, Coastal will continue to serve new and existing clients while gaining the scale and resources to grow its team and expand its capabilities.

About Coastal Fire & Integration Systems

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Poway, California, Coastal Fire & Integration Systems offers life safety and technology-based consulting, design, and installation services. Coastal specializes in low-voltage networks and systems for multifamily and mixed-use projects and takes a hands-on, customized approach covering preconstruction, design, inspection, and quality control. Coastal has become a trusted partner in many facets of the industry.

About AMPAM

Founded in 1978 as a plumbing contractor, AMPAM has grown to be the leading provider of integrated Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, and Service solutions throughout California. Headquartered in Carson, California, AMPAM delivers comprehensive preconstruction, prefabrication, installation, and service solutions with a focus on safety, quality, innovation, and long-term client partnerships. For more information, visit www.ampam.com or follow AMPAM on LinkedIn.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $5.1 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation, and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $2.0 billion in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare, industrial, software, and tech-enabled services sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

Contact: Alex Shakibnia, [email protected]

SOURCE Gemspring Capital