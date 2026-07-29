Gemspring Capital Announces Partnership with Key Line Construction and Palouse Power to Create a Leading Utility Infrastructure Services Platform

WESTPORT, Conn., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemspring Capital Management, LP ("Gemspring") is pleased to announce that an affiliate has partnered with Key Line Construction ("Key Line") and Palouse Power ("Palouse") to create a scaled utility infrastructure services platform serving the Pacific Northwest.

Key Line and Palouse provide construction and maintenance services across electric distribution, transmission, substation, and communications infrastructure, supporting utilities as they modernize and expand the grid. The combined business employs more than 250 people and is one of the few regional contractors capable of self-performing both electrical and civil utility projects at scale, serving a diversified base of utility customers across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, California, and Utah. The company is well positioned to benefit from long-term investment in the electric grid as utilities modernize their networks, replace aging assets, and meet rising power demand from electrification and data center growth. Tank Parrish and Jeff Zimmer will lead the combined company.

"Utilities are investing to modernize and expand the grid, and they need contractors who can execute safely, reliably and at scale," said Tank Parrish, CEO of Key Line. "Partnering with Gemspring and joining forces with Palouse gives us additional resources, geographic reach, and depth of talent to continue serving our customers, while carrying forward the culture and values that have always defined Key Line."

"Key Line and Palouse are a natural fit," said Jeff Zimmer, President of Palouse Power. "Together, we can broaden the services and geographies we offer utility customers and create new opportunities for our people. We are excited to bring our teams together and continue building on the strong momentum both businesses have created."

"The critical utility infrastructure services market is large, fragmented, and supported by multi-decade secular tailwinds," said Alex Shakibnia, Managing Director at Gemspring. "Tank, Jeff, and their teams have built two outstanding businesses with a shared commitment to safety, quality, and their people. We're proud to partner with them, and we look forward to supporting the combined team as they grow the platform and continue delivering for the utility customers and communities they serve."

Piper Sandler served as financial advisor and McDermott Will & Schulte LLP served as legal advisor to Gemspring in connection with the transaction.

About Key Line Construction

Key Line is a Pacific Northwest provider of utility infrastructure services. The company delivers construction and maintenance services across transmission, distribution, substation, and communication infrastructure for investor-owned utilities, federal power agencies, and electric cooperatives. Key Line is one of the few regional contractors able to self-perform both electrical and civil work, with the operational flexibility and specialized equipment to serve demanding projects in remote terrain. For more information, visit www.keylineconstruction.net.

About Palouse Power

Palouse Power is a utility services contractor serving investor-owned utilities and public utility districts across the Pacific Northwest. The company specializes in distribution, transmission, and substation construction and maintenance. Palouse supports its utility customers on both planned capital programs and emergency restoration work, helping keep power flowing to the communities that depend on it. For more information, visit www.palousepower.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $5.1 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $2.0 billion in revenue and are in the business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare, industrial, software, and tech-enabled services sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

Media Contact: Alex Shakibnia, [email protected]

SOURCE Gemspring Capital