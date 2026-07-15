Amplix Strengthens Technology Advisory Capabilities with Acquisition of OneConnect

NORWOOD, Mass., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplix, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and a national provider of technology advisory services, including strategy, consulting, implementation, and managed services, announced today its acquisition of One Connect, Inc. ("OneConnect"). The transaction represents Amplix's fifteenth acquisition since forming the platform in 2022 and further enhances Amplix's technology procurement and lifecycle management capabilities. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, OneConnect operates as an independent guide through the technology marketplace, helping clients source, negotiate, and manage their vendor relationships. OneConnect evaluates technology solution options across a broad network of providers and technology areas, and remains involved throughout the life of each engagement, holding suppliers accountable and resolving issues as they arise. This combination of independent sourcing expertise and ongoing account support makes OneConnect a compelling addition to Amplix as it expands its technology advisory capabilities.

"OneConnect brings a disciplined, independent approach to sourcing and managing vendor relationships that complements the work we do every day," said Dan Gill, CEO of Amplix. "John and his team have spent years earning the trust of their clients, and that commitment to client success reflects the same mission Amplix lives every day. Together, we can expand the value OneConnect delivers to every organization they serve, with access to Amplix's broader platform and emerging AI technologies."

"We have always believed that the best outcomes come from truly understanding a client's environment: their operations, their goals, and the decisions that shape their future," said John Smack, CEO of OneConnect. "Joining Amplix allows us to build on that commitment with greater resources, expanded expertise, and access to a wider range of capabilities to serve the organizations that count on us. Our clients will continue to work with the team they know and trust, now with even greater support behind them."

Following the acquisition, OneConnect's leadership and team will join Amplix, with operations continuing under the Amplix brand.

About OneConnect Inc.

Headquartered in Florida, One Connect Inc. is a technology sourcing and procurement firm that partners with organizations to navigate the technology landscape and identify solutions that fit their needs. Working alongside clients to understand their existing technology environment, business requirements, and operational goals, OneConnect identifies cost-effective solutions that deliver measurable savings and improved business outcomes. OneConnect serves clients nationwide across a range of industries, bringing deep market knowledge and a commitment to long-term client success. For more information, visit www.oneconnectinc.com.

About Amplix

Amplix provides technology advisory services, including strategy, consulting, implementation, and managed services, to more than 3,500 clients nationwide, enabling data-driven technology decision-making and optimization. Amplix advisory services encompass strategy, consulting, implementation, and managed services in technology areas, including AI, cloud, infrastructure, security, unified communications, mobility, and business applications. Amplix is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts, with ~275 employees in more than 20 states and Canada. For more information, visit www.amplix.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $5.1 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation, and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $2.0 billion in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare, industrial, software, and tech-enabled services sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

CONTACT: Zubin Malkani ([email protected]) or Dan Gill ([email protected])

SOURCE Gemspring Capital