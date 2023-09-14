AmpAura: A Remarkable Debut at RE+ 2023 Leaves a Global Impression

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AmpAura, a newcomer to the clean energy scene, humbly reflects on its first-time participation in RE+ 2023 (Solar Power International), held from September 11 to 14 in Las Vegas, NV. The event proved to be a significant milestone for the budding clean energy brand.

AmpAura Purea 3
Nestled at booth #21121, Level 1, Sands Expo, Las Vegas, NV, AmpAura witnessed an astounding response throughout the event. Visitors from around the world, including Puerto Rico, the United States, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates, India, Côte d'Ivoire, Vietnam, and other nations, showed genuine interest in AmpAura's innovative clean energy devices.

AmpAura's modest booth displayed a diverse product lineup, featuring the Portable Power Station, Hybrid Solar Energy Storage System, Home & Portable Battery Backup, ePanel, and Portable Solar Panel. These products, thoughtfully designed to cater to various needs like home power backup, outdoor activities, and off-grid living, resonated with a diverse global audience.

A standout at the exhibition was the AmpAura Purea 3 (Portable Power Station). Its attributes, including a generous capacity ranging from 3.84 to 11.52 kWh, EV-grade fast charging, 17 ports in one, and enduring exterior design, captured the admiration of both industry experts and visitors alike.

AmpAura attributes its presence and impact at RE+ 2023 to a few key elements:

Pioneering Technology: AmpAura's commitment to offering sustainable and innovative power stations resonated with visitors, who appreciated the brand's potential.

Global Reach: The event provided AmpAura with a unique platform to introduce its capabilities to a diverse international audience, resulting in numerous inquiries and potential partnerships.

Quality and Expertise: AmpAura's experience in the industry, coupled with its brand-owned R&D lab and manufacturing facilities, and advanced battery technology inspired by luxury electric vehicles, garnered respect from event attendees and underscored the brand's credibility.

AmpAura's participation in RE+ 2023 was not merely a debut; it was an opportunity to share its vision and learn from the industry's best. The team at AmpAura is sincerely grateful for the warm reception and is eager to explore collaborative opportunities that align with its mission to advance clean energy solutions.

For more information about AmpAura and its innovative clean energy products, please visit http://www.ampaura.tech. To connect with AmpAura, you can reach out via phone at +1 702 844 8343 (PST 10:00-19:00) or email at [email protected].

Stay updated on AmpAura's journey through:

  • Instagram: @ampaura_global
  • Facebook: @AmpAura
  • YouTube: @AmpAuraGlobal

About AmpAura:

AmpAura is a technology-driven clean energy company dedicated to advancing the way power is generated and utilized. With a focus on sustainability, innovation, and user-centric design, AmpAura's solutions empower individuals and businesses to embrace a cleaner and more efficient energy future.

