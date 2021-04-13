Ampcera Announces its Patent-Pending Technology for All-Solid-State Batteries to Enable Ultra-Fast Charging in Electric Vehicles
A Viable Path for Safe, High-Performance, Next-Generation Electric Vehicles
Apr 13, 2021, 08:00 ET
TUCSON, Ariz., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampcera Inc., an innovator in solid electrolyte technologies for advanced electric vehicle batteries, announces its patent-pending technology for all-solid-state batteries, which enables ultra-fast charging in electric vehicles.
The recently published worldwide patent application titled "Internally Heatable Battery, Internally Heatable Battery System, Internally Heatable Battery Method, and Electric Vehicle Comprising the Same" is a low cost, energy efficient internal heating battery architecture that directly targets the solid electrolyte separator, the key component in solid-state batteries. This novel technology from Ampcera enables solid-state batteries to deliver superior performance, including starting and operating in cold weather, charging ultra-fast and safely, and increasing power rate and energy efficiency in next-generation electric vehicles.
Thanks to Ampcera's novel solid-state battery design, the ionic conductivity of the solid-state electrolyte is increased by more than 10 times when needed while keeping the battery operating continuously at ambient temperature. Moreover, interface resistance between the solid electrolyte and positive and negative electrodes is significantly diminished. The combination of enhanced conductivity and reduced interface resistance enables solid-state batteries to be rapidly charged in a few minutes.
"Ampcera's technology portfolio includes high performance solid-state electrolytes, scalable manufacturing processes, and innovative solid-state battery designs. We are very excited to announce this new technology for ultra-fast charging of solid-state batteries. The next step is to incorporate this technology into all-solid-state battery cells for further performance testing by Ampcera and our automotive OEM partners," said Dr. Hui Du, co-founder and CTO of Ampcera.
By 2025, Ampcera's solid-state electrolyte and battery technologies are projected to reach less than 10-minute ultra-fast charge and gravimetric and volumetric energy densities of 450 Wh/kg and 1400 Wh/L, respectively. Using scaled manufacturing processes for mass production, a competitive battery cost of less than $75 per kilowatt hour can be achieved.
To learn more about Ampcera's technologies and opportunities for partnership, please visit ampcera.com
About Ampcera Inc.
Ampcera is a U.S.-based innovator in the development and commercialization of high-performance solid-state electrolyte materials and scalable manufacturing processes for next-generation lithium batteries. Ampcera is headquartered in the Silicon Valley in California with a research and development facility located in Tucson, Arizona.
SOURCE Ampcera Inc.
Share this article