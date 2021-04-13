Ampcera Announces its Patent-Pending Technology for All-Solid-State Batteries to Enable Ultra-Fast Charging in Electric Vehicles

Thanks to Ampcera's novel solid-state battery design, the ionic conductivity of the solid-state electrolyte is increased by more than 10 times when needed while keeping the battery operating continuously at ambient temperature. Moreover, interface resistance between the solid electrolyte and positive and negative electrodes is significantly diminished. The combination of enhanced conductivity and reduced interface resistance enables solid-state batteries to be rapidly charged in a few minutes.

"Ampcera's technology portfolio includes high performance solid-state electrolytes, scalable manufacturing processes, and innovative solid-state battery designs. We are very excited to announce this new technology for ultra-fast charging of solid-state batteries. The next step is to incorporate this technology into all-solid-state battery cells for further performance testing by Ampcera and our automotive OEM partners," said Dr. Hui Du, co-founder and CTO of Ampcera.

By 2025, Ampcera's solid-state electrolyte and battery technologies are projected to reach less than 10-minute ultra-fast charge and gravimetric and volumetric energy densities of 450 Wh/kg and 1400 Wh/L, respectively. Using scaled manufacturing processes for mass production, a competitive battery cost of less than $75 per kilowatt hour can be achieved.

About Ampcera Inc.

Ampcera is a U.S.-based innovator in the development and commercialization of high-performance solid-state electrolyte materials and scalable manufacturing processes for next-generation lithium batteries. Ampcera is headquartered in the Silicon Valley in California with a research and development facility located in Tucson, Arizona.

