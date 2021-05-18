Ampcera Announces Scaling Production of its Engineered Solid-State Electrolytes

"As the major independent developer and producer of solid-state electrolyte materials, Ampcera is supporting solid-state battery research and development efforts of 200+ companies and organizations globally, generating revenue of over one million US dollars from 1,000+ purchase orders," said Dr. Sumin Zhu, CEO and Co-Founder of Ampcera Inc. "Our decision to increase the production capacity is driven by our customers' efforts to accelerate the development and production of solid-state batteries. Thanks to our large customer base and high-value intellectual property, Ampcera is in a unique position to scale up production to meet the rapidly growing market demand for solid-state electrolyte materials."

Ampcera also plans to install a proprietary pilot production line for the integration of its engineered materials in solid-state batteries, making this technology available for licensing by its customers. "Our integration technology provides solutions to the critical problems in solid-state batteries such as lithium dendrites and power rate," said Dr. Hui Du, CTO and Co-Founder of Ampcera Inc. "Our scalable method can dramatically accelerate the development pace and significantly reduce the manufacturing cost for solid-state batteries."

By 2025, solid-state batteries are projected to achieve gravimetric and volumetric energy densities of 450 Wh/kg and 1400 Wh/L, respectively. Ampcera is confident in achieving solid-state battery cost of less than $75 per kilowatt hour by applying and scaling existing industrial processes for mass production.

About Ampcera Inc.

Ampcera is a U.S.-based innovator in the development and commercialization of high-performance solid-state electrolyte materials and scalable manufacturing processes for next-generation lithium batteries. Ampcera is headquartered in the Silicon Valley in California with a research and development facility located in Tucson, Arizona.

