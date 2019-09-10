Ampcera Inc. Announces New Roll-to-Roll Manufacturing Technology for Solid-State Electrolytes

NOVI, Mich., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At The Battery Show North America 2019, Ampcera Inc. today announced its new patent-pending roll-to-roll manufacturing technology for solid-state electrolytes used in higher energy density and safer solid-state batteries for electric vehicles and other applications.

The new roll-to-roll manufacturing technology allows continuous production of flexible solid-state electrolyte membranes, which can be directly integrated into solid-state lithium batteries with minimal changes to the industry standard production. The flexible solid-state electrolyte membranes produced by this technology are made of Ampcera's proprietary solid-state electrolyte composites, and have a reported thickness of 50 microns or thinner and a room temperature lithium ionic conductivity of 0.5 mS/cm. This innovative manufacturing technology enables the development of solid-state lithium batteries with high energy density (>400Wh/kg), low cost (<$100/kWh) and inherent safety advantages. Lithium batteries incorporating the solid-state electrolyte membranes produced by this new manufacturing technology would allow battery manufacturers to meet ever-demanding automotive requirements for safety, energy density, range and cost.

"This new manufacturing technology for solid-state electrolytes will reduce the cost of high energy density solid-state batteries, making long driving range and safe electric vehicles affordable for the average consumers," said co-founder & Chief Technology Officer Dr. Hui Du when asked about the economic impact of the new technology.

The announced technology is bringing solid-state lithium batteries one step closer to a breakthrough in the electric vehicle industry. With funding from venture investors and the U.S. Department of Energy, Ampcera is currently working on advancing this new manufacturing technology to accelerate the development of safer and higher performance lithium batteries that meet the goals set forth by the U.S. Advanced Battery Consortium and the U.S. Department of Energy's Vehicle Technologies Office.

About Ampcera Inc.

Ampcera is a U.S.-based innovator and global leader in the development and commercialization of solid-state electrolyte materials. With 100+ industry customers and R&D partners from 10+ countries, Ampcera is currently collaborating with major automotive OEMs and battery makers to accelerate the integration of its solid-state electrolytes in high-performance lithium batteries. Ampcera is headquartered in the Silicon Valley in Milpitas, CA with a research and development laboratory located in Tucson, AZ.

