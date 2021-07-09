Ampcera Receives Funding from the Department of Energy for the Development of High Volume, Low-Cost Manufacturing of Solid-State Batteries for Electric Vehicles

"By blocking dendrite growth, we can enhance both the energy density and cycle life of solid-state batteries. By using a low-cost and rapid manufacturing approach that allows for direct integration of solid-state electrolyte membranes into large format battery production, we can eliminate the handling and low yield issues plaguing solid-state battery manufacturing. This revolutionary technology will enable a solid-state lithium metal battery with more than 450 watt-hour per kg (Wh/kg) energy density at less than $75 per kilowatt hour (/kWh) cost," said Dr. Hui Du, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of Ampcera Inc. "With the new funding from the DOE and our private investors, Ampcera will accelerate the development of this game-changing solid-state battery technology."

Ampcera recently filed an international patent application through the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) titled "Batteries Comprising Solid State Ionic Conductive Membranes" to protect its engineered grain structure solid-state electrolyte membranes and solid-state batteries made with such membranes. As an innovator of solid-state electrolyte and battery technologies, Ampcera owns an intellectual property portfolio of more than 20 pending patents filed both in the U.S. and internationally as well as a number of trade secrets.

About Ampcera Inc.

Ampcera is a U.S.-based innovator in the development and commercialization of high-performance solid-state electrolyte materials and scalable manufacturing processes for next-generation lithium batteries. Ampcera is headquartered in the Silicon Valley in California with a research and development facility located in Tucson, Arizona.

