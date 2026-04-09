Ampd Creates First to Market Frictionless Shopper Journey with the Launch of Agentic Shoppable Media

New Agentic Solution Boosts Traffic, CX, and Sales Velocity Through Agentic Shopper-to-Retailer Matching

SEATTLE, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampd , the agentic suite of solutions connecting brand media to commerce, today announces the launch of Agentic Shoppable Media. This first-to-market solution addresses the challenges many brands have faced with their shoppable media strategies, namely shopper drop-offs (up to 95%), and concerns around meeting equitable retailer routing. Ampd's Agentic Shoppable Media solves these problems head-on by automatically directing shoppers to their preferred retailer through agentic deep linking, fully aligned with fair and equitable policies. The result is a nearly 100% transfer of ad clicks to retailer Product Detail Pages (PDPs), with deep link rates commonly tripling the traditional where-to-buy benchmarks; a key indicator of commerce velocity.

From their advent, shoppable media solutions were designed to amplify the impact and conversion rates of brand advertising outside the walls of retail media networks. Unfortunately, the traditional solutions created a laundry list of obstacles for brands looking to drive meaningful sales impact. The traditional where-to-buy experience added needless extra clicks for shoppers, leading to massive bounce rates, with most never reaching the intended Product Detail Pages (PDPs). This outdated approach also created additional complexities for meeting fair-share GMV allocation requirements, which can ruin the key retailer relationships that omnichannel brands desperately rely on.

"Friction kills commerce. Brands put so much energy into moving at the speed of culture with brilliant, timely campaigns, but if 95% of their shoppers hit a clunky landing page and never actually make it to a retailer, much of that effort is wasted. Real speed means fixing that disconnect. It's about eliminating every single unnecessary click and finally giving people an experience that actually brings them closer to the brands they love."

-Joshua Gebhardt, CEO and Co-Founder @ Ampd

Ampd created its Agentic Shoppable Media solution to address these challenges and modernize the shoppable media experience for brands and consumers alike by keeping the focus on the shopper experience (CX) and shortening the journey to a single click.

Key features include:

Intelligent Deep Linking: Brands can project up to a 5X conversion lift when compared to traditional shoppable media solutions. Intelligent Deep Linking creates a frictionless journey, eliminating "interstitial fatigue" by automatically launching the preferred retailer app that each consumer actually uses. One click and the shopper goes directly to their preferred PDP, fully logged in and ready for purchase.

Brands can project up to a 5X conversion lift when compared to traditional shoppable media solutions. Intelligent Deep Linking creates a frictionless journey, eliminating "interstitial fatigue" by automatically launching the preferred retailer app that each consumer actually uses. One click and the shopper goes directly to their preferred PDP, fully logged in and ready for purchase. Equitable Retailer Routing: Brands can input and maintain fair-share GMV allocations across their retail partners (e.g., Amazon, Walmart, Target) while maximizing the likelihood that shoppers land in their preferred ecosystem. This takes the guesswork out of compliance while creating demonstrative evidence of adherence.

Brands can input and maintain fair-share GMV allocations across their retail partners (e.g., Amazon, Walmart, Target) while maximizing the likelihood that shoppers land in their preferred ecosystem. This takes the guesswork out of compliance while creating demonstrative evidence of adherence. Consolidate ad account builds : Brands only need to create a single link that serves all retailers, simplifying the ad account builds for media agencies or in-house operators.

: Brands only need to create a single link that serves all retailers, simplifying the ad account builds for media agencies or in-house operators. Geo-aware logic: Brands can increase conversion at local retailers by incorporating the brick-and-mortar proximity of each shopper into their reasoning. No matter where a shopper is when they engage with an ad, Agentic Shoppable Media makes the path to purchase easy and frictionless.

"This is a game-changer for customers, as it removes yet another click in the shopping journey and places them directly into their preferred shopping experience. By eliminating the traditional friction, Ampd is not only providing a superior seamless experience, but also powerful lifts in conversion, media impact, and the bottom line."

-Keith Lehman, Global Director of Digital Commerce @ Colgate-Palmolive

"At Nestlé, our obsession with the shopper drives our strategy, and Ampd's Agentic Shoppable Media aligns perfectly with that mission. By intelligently routing customers to their preferred destinations and removing every friction point, we are delivering the seamless, high-intent experience today's consumer expects. To be best-in-class, a superior CX is non-negotiable, and Ampd is helping us set that standard."

-Nicole Lesinski, Director of eCommerce Strategy @ Nestlé

"We've always championed a frictionless user journey, but testing deep linking through Ampd finally gave us the hard data to prove its absolute necessity. By removing the extra steps and getting shoppers exactly where they want to be, we drove a 4-5x increase in conversion rates. It's definitive proof that convenience converts."

-Josh Shea, Founder @ Momentum Commerce, & Head of Commerce @ PMG

To learn more about Ampd Agentic Shoppable Media, visit ampd.io .

About Ampd

Ampd is a Seattle-based media technology company dedicated to optimizing the bridge between brand discovery and retail reality. Since 2021, Ampd has provided the infrastructure for CPG brands to transform fragmented national media spend into high-performing, shopper-centric commerce outcomes. Through intelligent routing and deep-link automation, Ampd helps the world's leading brands win the moment of intent.

Media Contact:

Joshua Kail

[email protected]

347-684-2966

SOURCE Ampd