Amped Fitness and Red Bull Team Up to Create New Member Experiences Nationwide

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amped Fitness® is partnering with Red Bull® to create new member experiences, in-club moments, and brand activations across Amped Fitness clubs nationwide.

Guided by its slogan, "The World is Yours," Amped Fitness is a rapidly expanding Experience-Design, Low-Price fitness brand built around immersive training destinations, premium amenities, and community-focused experiences.

With signature destinations including The Babe Cave®, Aura Pilates, Lunar Escape Room, Amped Arena, Sweat Cinema, and Azura Cove Wellness & Recovery, the brand is transporting members and redefining what an affordable gym can feel like.

"At Amped Fitness, The World is Yours is more than a slogan, it is the mindset behind the experiences we create for our members," said Danyal Ali, CMO of Amped Fitness. "Our clubs are immersive training destinations designed to transport people, build confidence, and make fitness feel bigger than a workout. Working with Red Bull allows us to create cultural moments that meet our members where they are, in the club, at events, and across the community."

Together, they will collaborate on select experiences designed to meet members in memorable moments throughout their fitness journey, brought to life across in-club, event, digital, and social channels. Planned opportunities may include member activations, giveaways, surprise drops, fitness challenges, class rewards, grand opening events, company gatherings, competitions, social content, branded displays, promotional materials, mobile app campaigns, elevated in-club integrations, member events, and other brand experiences created for the Amped Fitness community.

As Amped Fitness continues expanding across the country, the relationship with Red Bull reflects a broader commitment to creating fitness experiences. It is about building moments that members remember, share, and feel connected to inside clubs designed to feel immersive, accessible, and unlike anything else in the low-price fitness category.

About Amped Fitness

Amped Fitness® is a rapidly expanding Experience-Design, Low-Price fitness brand built around immersive training destinations, premium amenities and community-focused experiences. With signature destinations including The Babe Cave®, Aura Pilates, Lunar Escape Room, Strong Pods, Sweat Cinema and Azura Cove Wellness & Recovery, the brand is transporting members and redefining what an affordable gym can feel like. For more information, visit www.ampedfitness.com.

SOURCE Amped Fitness