Amped Fitness Bedford to Open July 15, Bringing Amped Universe Experience to a New Community

New location introduces eight destination-inspired environments designed to make the gym feel more immersive, personal and connected to everyday life

BEDFORD, Texas, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amped Fitness today announced the opening of Amped Fitness Bedford, the next location to bring the brand's immersive fitness experience to life.

Opening July 15, Amped Fitness Bedford introduces members to Amped Universe, a destination-inspired gym experience designed around the belief that fitness should feel like more than a routine - it should feel like a place people want to be.

Amped Fitness Bedford opens July 15.

While many fitness concepts separate strength training, Pilates, recovery, private rooms and entertainment into different memberships or boutique experiences, Amped Fitness brings those pieces together inside one gym. The result is a location designed for members who want more variety, more atmosphere and more value from their fitness experience.

Immersive Destinations

The Bedford location brings together Amped Fitness' signature training floor, premium strength equipment, professionally instructed reformer Pilates, immersive cardio, recovery, mindfulness and private multipurpose spaces within one accessible membership.

At the heart of the experience are eight destinations, each connected to a different emotional state:

Amped Arena — Power

Azura Cove — Recovery

Babe Cave After Hours — Confidence

Aura Pilates — Control

Sweat Cinema — Entertainment

Planet Peach — Playfulness

Lunar Escape — Mindfulness

Studio Suites — Focus

The Bedford location is designed to give members more than one reason to visit, which may be about strength one day, recovery the next, or focus, entertainment, creativity and escape on another. Members can train with intensity, move through a professionally instructed reformer Pilates session, watch a movie while doing cardio, slow down inside a mindfulness environment, recover, create content, record a podcast, take a virtual meeting or use a private space to focus without distractions.

"The future of fitness is not just about giving people a place to work out," said Travis LaBazzo, Founder and CEO of Amped Fitness. "It is about creating a place that gives people more reasons to show up, more ways to use their membership and more experiences that fit into their lives."

Specialized Equipment

Amped Fitness Bedford will feature the premium and specialized equipment package the brand is known for, including pendulum squats, vertical leg presses, incline fly machines, lateral raise machines, converging chest presses and a wide selection of plate-loaded and selectorized strength equipment.

The equipment is designed to support serious lifters, everyday members and everyone in between.

"Our members expect more than a basic equipment lineup," LaBazzo said. "They want access to machines that feel premium, effective and exciting to use. Bedford continues that commitment while introducing a more immersive layer around the entire experience."

The Portal Opens July 15

Amped Fitness Bedford will officially open on July 15, 2026, giving the Bedford community access to the next evolution of the Amped Universe experience.

For membership information, opening details and location updates, visit www.AmpedFitness.com.

About Amped Fitness:

Amped Fitness® is a rapidly expanding Experience-Design, Low-Price fitness brand built around immersive training destinations, premium amenities and community-focused experiences. With signature destinations including The Babe Cave®, Aura Pilates, Lunar Escape Room, Strong Pods, Sweat Cinema and Azura Cove Wellness & Recovery, the brand is transporting members and redefining what a gym should feel like. For more information, visit www.ampedfitness.com.

SOURCE Amped Fitness